FROSTBURG — There isn’t a person on this planet who wanted to win the 60th Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament title more than Pete Strickland.
A DeMatha guy, born and bred, who played at the school on Madison Street for Morgan Wootten, coached there as an assistant and returned to the sideline this year as a “caretaker,” as he says, to be the interim coach after Mike Jones left for Virginia Tech.
But this year wasn’t easy. The Stags were in danger of failing to win 20 games for just the fourth time since 1956. They’d need to make the title game at Frostburg State University to avoid that distinction, and they did one better.
DeMatha went 3-0 last week, beating regular-season Baltimore Catholic League champs St. Frances in the semifinals and Washington Catholic Athletic Conference winners Paul VI in the championship for a record 26th Alhambra crown.
Strickland is now just the third man in history to lead DeMatha to an ACIT title, and that fact brought him to tears. After four long months, it was all worth it.
“You have a standard to uphold,” Strickland said following the title game. “I’m just happy to hold the mantle for a bit. You can’t let it slip, the shoes are big.
“I played here, and then I coached here as an assistant. To come back to maybe put a bow on that, for me is special. Just to see another generation of DeMatha kids and let them get imbued with the DeMatha way, is huge.”
At any other job in the country, an 18-7 season, with or without an ACIT run, would be seen as a success, without question. But DeMatha has a reputation that demands near perfection.
When Wootten retired in 2002, the legendary coach left with a record of 1,274-192, which included 33 WCAC championships and five national titles in 46 seasons. His worst year was 17-11.
Jones followed with a 20-year tenure of dominance of his own, winning a national championship in 2006 and eight WCAC rings as part of a 511-119 mark.
If upholding DeMatha’s legacy and molding DeMatha men, like himself, is the goal, then Strickland and the Stags delivered at this year’s ACIT.
First, DeMatha used an 8-0 game-ending run behind Rodney Rice’s 21 points to dispatch hometown Bishop Walsh, 61-57 — the Spartans would go on to win two games at the ACIT for the first time ever.
DeMatha then exacted revenge on St. Frances, who edged the Stags, 59-55, back on Dec. 5. DeMatha dominated the Panthers in the rematch, as Tyrell Ward tallied 21 points to lead the Stags to a 71-58 semifinal victory.
It took both of DeMatha’s senior leaders to get past Paul VI, who won the teams’ only regular-season meeting and won its conference over the third-place Stags, for the title. Rice and Ward, headed to Virginia Tech and Xavier, respectively, combined for 41 points to turn back PVI, 67-59, on Saturday.
No matter what happens with the DeMatha coaching search, which appears to be winding down, Strickland kept the train chugging — whether he’s tabbed as its permanent conductor or not.
“There’s nothing like leaving with a win,” Strickland said. “In the process, beating a really good Walsh team and beating two teams that have beaten us. That really made it satisfying because it just showed the improvement that we’ve realized during the year.”
The future is bright, too. Just four of the 17 players on DeMatha’s roster are seniors, though losing Rice, Ward and Jerrell Roberson will hurt.
The Stags will retool as they always do, but for now, Strickland and DeMatha can enjoy tasting glory after yet another ACIT sweep — the first since Wootten’s passing.
If it is his only season, then Strickland upheld the DeMatha way, but he didn’t do it alone.
“There were signs in the week. If I was a religious person, which I am, there were signs that I said, ‘I’ve got some help here.’”
