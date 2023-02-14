ACCIDENT — Frankfort beat Northern at its own game on Tuesday night.
The Huskies are accustomed to controlling the glass with their physicality, but the Falcons, led by Jeremiah Babo and Lane Lease down low, collected a bevy a second-chance opportunities and limited Northern to one shot on the other end.
Those boards allowed Tyson Spencer and Cam Lynch to get hot from beyond the arc, and Frankfort pulled away from Northern, 60-46, despite the absence of its leading scorer Cam Layton due to an illness.
"We needed this, we had a bad taste in our mouth from Friday night against Keyser," Frankfort head coach Scott Slider said. "We've got some sickness going on. We're down a couple players right now. It's why there was only a varsity game here tonight.
"This was big to get some of these guys really stepping up and playing where we need them to play right now."
Frankfort (11-8) entered Tuesday looking to bounce back from a season-low scoring output in a 49-27 defeat to rival Keyser on Friday night.
Northern (11-10), meanwhile, ended last week with a similar bad taste in its mouth after stumbling at home to Southern, 55-42.
Yet, Frankfort came out with more intensity on the boards — the Falcons finished with a 32-25 edge in that department — and Spencer (19 points), Lynch (12) and Babo (12) all ended in double figures.
"Our bread and butter has always been rebounding, and we got killed on the glass tonight," Northern head coach Ron Opel said. "I could go up and down the line, and everybody had hands on the ball at some time and couldn't secure the rebound.
"They kept tipping it around and they got it, kicked it out to somebody and hit a shot. ... If we get out-rebounded by one, that's unacceptable because we've controlled the glass all season long."
With both teams desperate to get in the win column as their respective seasons wind to a close, the first half was predictably competitive. Frankfort led 14-12 after a quarter and the score was level at 27 at the break.
Frankfort began the third quarter on a 10-2 burst to surge in front. Northern clawed to within 42-36 late in the period following an Ethan Sebold 3-pointer — he finished with 15 to match a team-high with Easton Rhoten.
However, the Falcons stunned the Huskies with five quick points late in the period — Cam Lynch laid in an alley-oop, and Spencer converted an old-fashioned 3-point play to make it 47-38 Frankfort after three.
Northern appeared antsy from that juncture onward, frequently settling for 3-pointers instead of driving to the basket and kicking as it did before halftime.
Frankfort's deficit didn't dip below nine points the rest of the way.
Rhoten hit five 3-pointers for Northern and Sebold made a pair, but Northern's percentage from beyond the arc dipped after halftime with more attempts.
"We get kind of wrapped up in the flow," Opel said. "First half, we were knocking down shots, and we're a streaky team. Once those shots stopped falling, we want to keep shooting. Once we get down, we start to press a little bit more.
"We're not that kind of team that can shoot ourselves back in a game. Unfortunately, we're the type of team that once we get cold, we shoot ourselves out of the game. We stopped attacking the defense and settled for perimeter shots."
Jake Layton finished with nine points for Frankfort, and John Anderson III added six off the bench. The Falcons made seven 3-pointers: Lynch and Spencer made three apiece and Layton drilled one.
Frankfort was without Cam Layton, who averages 13.4 points per game, for the second straight game. However, Spencer is beginning to rekindle some of his early-season form after rolling his ankle three weeks ago.
If Frankfort, winners in 9 of 11 games, can get back to 100% before the playoffs, it could be a tough out.
The Falcons return to the court at home against No. 3 Hampshire (11-8) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Trojans won the teams' previous meeting, 60-47, on Jan. 27.
"We've handled some adversity so far this season. Friday night we didn't do a good job of that against a county rival," Slider said. "Coming up here tonight and playing, knowing we didn't have those guys from the beginning, I guess we were a little bit more settled."
Northern will look to respond at home against Rockwood on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
