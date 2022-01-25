SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Despite 20-point outbursts from Bryson Lane and Cam Lynch, Frankfort couldn't overcome William Forbush and Braxton County on Saturday.
The Falcons led 37-34 entering the halftime locker room, but Forbush was up for the challenge. Forbush outscored Frankfort by himself in the third, 15-13, and Braxton County led 59-50 entering the fourth.
Frankfort fought hard in a closely contested fourth, 17-16 in Braxton's favor; however, the Falcons could get over the hump.
Forbush finished with 32 points on 13 field goals, two from 3-point land, and 4 of 6 foul shooting. Lane Morrow buried five threes to provide a 1-2 Braxton County scoring punch.
Frankfort sported a strong offensive duo itself, as Lane and Lynch both scored 23 points each. Lane garnered his total on seven buckets, four from beyond the arc, and a 5 for 6 day at the charity stripe. Lynch converted on 10 attempts, shooting 2 of 3 from the line.
Cam Lyton, David Jackson and Peyton Slider chipped in five points apiece.
In addition to Forbush and Morrow, D.J. Coomes and Beau Liston finished with nine points each for Braxton County, and Mason Abraham eded with eight.
Frankfort scored its 66 points on 24 field goals and shot 11 of 18 from the free-throw line. Braxton County drilled 28 buckets, hitting 12 of 17 attempts from the charity stripe. Frankfort committed 16 fouls to Braxton's 16, and Jackson fouled out.
In the junior varsity game, Frankfort won 47-45. David Holsinger led the Falcons with 14 points, Lane Lease scored 11 and Jacob Nething added 8. Braxton County received 10 points via Logan Baldwin, and nine each from Jaxson Short and Zach Shaver 9.
Frankfort (1-9) is at No. 3 Southern (6-4) tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.