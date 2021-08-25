SHORT GAP, W.Va. — When you are as senior-laden and experienced as Frankfort was a season ago, the ensuing campaign will understandably have some growing pains.
The Falcons return just two offensive and four defensive starters from a 7-1 playoff team. Only 13 juniors and seniors are in the program in 2021.
That doesn’t alter the overarching goal. Frankfort expects to return to the Class AA playoffs, something it’s done eight times in head coach Kevin Whiteman’s 11 seasons, but the journey back to the mountain top won’t be an easy one.
“We’re very young, very inexperienced after graduating a big group of seniors last year,” said Whiteman, who has an 85-37 record in Short Gap. “We have three straight years making the playoffs, that’s still our goal, but we have a long road ahead of us.
“With the lack of depth that we have, we can’t afford any injuries at all. We just have to hope and pray we can make it through the season healthy. But our goal doesn’t change.
“You never know year-to-year. You could go into the year thinking you have a great team, and then you don’t do as well as you thought. It’s hard to tell early on. Last year they exceeded my expectations, they were truly a team. Nobody was selfish or complained about not getting more carries.”
Although by all measures last season was a resounding success, the ending was bittersweet — albeit a little more bitter than sweet.
The Falcons — after starting 5-0, including a show-stopping home triumph over then-Class AAA No. 1 Spring Mills, 21-20, in overtime — the year came to an unexpected halt.
Highly anticipated matchups against Oak Glen and Keyser were axed due to rising COVID numbers, and so was No. 3 Frankfort’s opening playoff game.
“We wanted to see what we could do, we would’ve had at least two home playoff games with a lot of seniors,” Whiteman said. “I was distraught, and I think those guys are gonna be distraught for the rest of their lives wondering what could’ve been.”
With the unfair ending to 2020 and with some counting out the talented young group, Frankfort enters the year with a lot to prove.
On offense, the Falcons will rely heavily on All-Potomac Highlands second-teamer Peyton Clark, a senior, out of the backfield. Guard Dalton Dent and tackle Chase Snyder, both seniors, are the only returning starters on that side of the ball.
Notable losses include first-team running back Cole Hiett, Player of the Year runner-up Brock Robinette at tight end and first-team All-State lineman John Bittinger.
Colton McTaggart graduated after starting all nine games at quarterback, but the Falcons have athletic mobile QB Luke Robinette, who lost the battle for the job in camp this time last year, waiting in the shadows.
Robinette, a Potomac Highlands first-team safety, and sophomore Landon Kinser are the two guys competing for the starting job under center. Whiteman has yet to name a starter, but both options provide an additional element to Frankfort’s Wing-T offense.
“Both of those guys are athletic quarterbacks, can throw on the run,” the 12th-year coach said. “That adds another dimension to our offense. They’ve both done a great job.
“When you have that fourth running threat back there, it adds another dimension, it’s harder for defenses when the quarterback can hit the edge on the run. I’m confident in both.”
Clark, junior John Anderson, senior Joel Myers and Kinser will be the go-to running backs in 2021. Last year, Clark rushed for 569 yards on 73 carries and scored five times. He also caught four balls for 114 yards and one TD.
“Peyton runs hard and he’s determined. He has speed, he’s a good blocker and can catch the ball out of the backfield,” Whiteman said. “They have speed back there. They’re not the biggest guys, but they can hit the edge with jet sweeps.”
The unit has some big shoes to fill, with last year’s dominant ground game pounding opponents to the tune of 294.5 rushing yards a night, more than seven yards a carry and 34 touchdowns.
Fullback Parker VanMeter is back in the mix after getting his feet wet as the backup to Jansen Moreland, who’s now at Frostburg State. VanMeter carried it 34 times for 221 yards and a score last year.
“He got time there last year, he’s a typical Wing-T kid,” Whiteman said. “He loves physical football and he doesn’t shy away from contact. He fits the mold of a Wing-T fullback.”
Tight ends Tyrique Powell and Ayden Weaver, both sophomores, will get their first crack at varsity football. Despite their lack of varsity snaps, Whiteman is pleased so far with their progress.
Juniors Logan Athey and David Holsinger are the split ends, with Anderson adding an aerial threat catching the ball out of the backfield.
“It’s too early to say who’s going to be there,” Whiteman said before Frankfort’s final scrimmage against Petersburg. “They’ve shown promise catching the ball in drills, but I have to see who’s going to be willing to stick their nose in there and block in the run game.”
At tackle, Snyder and senior Evan Jones are the starters, with junior Isiah Redman and sophomore Hayden Nestor providing depth.
“They’re both bigger type kids, they’re strong and aggressive,” Whiteman said of the pair. “Snyder started every game on the line last year, and Evan got some time in there too so that’ll help, giving experience there.”
Dent is a returning starter at guard, and he’ll be joined by fellow senior David Jackson. Between them at the center position will be sophomore Matthew Jackson, who has shown poise despite his relative inexperience.
“He’s only a sophomore, but he’s done a really good job getting the ball to the quarterback, both snapping it out of the pistol and under center,” Whiteman said. “He’s showing he’s aggressive and likes contact.”
On the defensive side, Frankfort graduated Moreland, a first-team All-State and All-Potomac Highlands linebacker, and second-team defensive lineman Brock Robinette.
D-lineman Kyle Owens, linebacker Logan Kinser and defensive back Andy Westfall are also notable departures.
“We have a lot of new guys in there, and there are a lot of holes to fill,” Whiteman said. “They showed a lot of good things in our scrimmage up in Grafton. Early in the year, you spend a lot of time on offense, getting your timing down, but I thought they did a good job.”
At defensive line, Jackson, Jones and Nestor will play on the interior.
Snyder is a returning starter at defensive end, where he accumulated 33 tackles (21 solo), eight tackles for loss and two sacks last year. He’ll be joined by Jackson with freshman Lane Lease providing depth at the position.
VanMeter will lead the linebacker group after garnering 47 stops (26 solo), six tackles for loss and a pair of sacks last year. Clark also returns, he had 38 tackles, three tackles for loss and a pick-six against Jefferson.
Dent, who had 13 tackles and an interception, and Powell will also be contributors at linebacker.
At cornerback, Myers, Anderson, Athey and Micah Thomson will see time, and Robinette returns at safety — where he starred picking off an area-best five passes, one for a touchdown, and made 32 tackles (23 solo) in 2020.
For the specials, Anderson gets the nod replacing Moreland at punter, Myers will take over the kickoff duties, and Myers and sophomore Marshall Smith are vying for the placekicker spot vacated after Corey Brieloff’s graduation.
Brieloff made 31 of 37 extra points and drilled a 21-yard field goal last season.
While fans don’t know for sure how good Frankfort will be this year, there’s little doubt they’ll be competitive. The Falcons have had just two losing seasons under Whiteman.
Continuing the legacy left by Greg Phillips, who went 104-41 in 14 seasons, and the first Falcons’ coach Jim Fazzalore, who Whiteman played quarterback for in 1984, under Whiteman winning has remained an expectation.
“Frankfort has a good, rich football tradition. Every coach that’s been the head coach before me continued it on, and I learned from the previous head coaches,” Whiteman said. “I’m proud to be part of it. … People think it’s a bowl of cherries being the head coach, they don’t realize it’s a high-stress, year-round type of job.”
But if a transitional year wasn’t enough to contend with, there’s another factor brewing on the horizon. COVID numbers are on an upward trend, and school systems around the country are struggling with how to safely return to the classroom.
Coaches, players and fans of the school in Short Gap are well aware of how an outbreak can derail an exciting season.
“I’m petrified of it,” Whiteman said. “You see the numbers rising, the deaths rising and the mask mandate is back. I got vaccinated to protect myself, but also because I didn’t want to wear a mask. ... I can see the dark cloud is thickening again.”
