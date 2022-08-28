HONOLULU — Cumberland native Daniel Diehl was part of the American 4x100-meter freestyle relay team that set a new world junior record at the Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships on Friday.
Diehl, a student at Allegany High School, swam the third leg for the U.S. in 48.66 — the fastest split in the entire field. Diehl, Thomas Heilman, Henry McFadden and Kaii Winkler finished in 3:15.79.
The previous junior record was also held by an American team. Jake Magahey, Luca Urlando, Adam Chaney and Carson Foster clocked in at 3:15.80 during the 2019 World Junior Championships.
Diehl was also part of the 4x100 medley relay team that took home gold, as Diehl, Zhier Fan, Heilman and Winkler finished in 3:36.65, 0.31 ahead of Australia.
Individually, Diehl took first place in the 100-meter backstroke, setting a Pan Pac record in the process, with a 53.27 finish on Wednesday that was 0.3 off his personal best. He also placed ninth in both the 50- and 100-meter freestyle.
