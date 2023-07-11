INDIANAPOLIS — Cumberland swimming phenom Daniel Diehl earned a spot on the podium at the Phillips 66 National Championship, finishing third place in the 200 backstroke.
With a time of 1:56.04, Diehl, 17, equaled the time of Jack Aikins and was behind only four-time Olympic Gold Medal winner Ryan Murphy (1:55.03) and NCAA champion Destin Lasco (1:55.63).
The person-best time put Diehl less than a half-second away from World Championships qualification.
The Allegany High student also took ninth in the 100 backstroke, 19 in the 100 individual medley, 20th in the 50 backstroke and 24th in the 200 freestyle.
As a result, Diehl was selected to represent Team USA at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championship from Sept. 4-9 in Netanya, Israel, where he'll compete in the 100 freestyle, 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, 200 individual medley and relays.
Diehl, the two-time reigning Dapper Dan Top Award winner, is the No. 1-ranked swimmer in the nation for the class of 2024 and is a verbal commit to NC State.
