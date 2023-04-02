Cumberland swimming sensation Daniel Diehl has been selected as the 2022 Top Award winner by The Dapper Dan Club of Allegany County.
Diehl will receive the Top Award for the second straight year at the Dick Sterne Memorial Dapper Dan Sports Banquet held on Sunday, April 16, at 4 p.m. at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club.
Tickets can be reserved by contacting Jane Sterne at the Sports Shoppe or contacting Adam Sterne at (301)-707-6401.
“We are excited to announce Daniel as the recipient of the George Stevenson/Nick Perlozzo Dapper Dan Top Award Winner for the second consecutive year,” said Sterne, the Dapper Dan dinner chairman. “We felt last year he would be a good candidate to repeat with his work ethic and determination to strive to be better than before.”
Each year the club reviews possible candidates and votes on an individual, team or organization that brings national attention back to Allegany County.
Diehl’s 2022 season was highlighted by setting a long course National Age Group Record for 17-18-year-olds in the 100 backstroke. His 53.11 during the preliminary round of the U.S. Open downed Ryan Murphy’s previous mark of 53.38 in 2013.
The Allegany High student also set a new personal best of 1:56.41 in the 200 backstroke to move fifth all time in the 17-18 age group. He became the 11th swimmer ever in age group history to break 2:00 in the 200 individual medley (1:59.89).
Diehl, 17, is a member of the Cumberland YMCA Sea Otters and is coached by Brian Dowling.
“We know that his family, teammates, coaches, the Cumberland YMCA and Allegany High School and Allegany County Public Schools are all very proud of what this young gentleman has accomplished in his young swimming career,” Sterne said.
“We can’t predict the future for anyone, but the odds are in his favor of the opportunity to compete at the highest level nationally on TV.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.