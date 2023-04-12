Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN AND CENTRAL MARYLAND, NORTHERN VIRGINIA, AND EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA... The National Weather Service in Baltimore MD/Washington has issued a Red Flag Warning for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect until 8 PM EDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...West to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20 to 30 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected through this evening. All outdoor burning is discouraged, as fires could rapidly spread and become uncontrollable. * FUEL MOISTURE...Dropping to around 7 or 8 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&