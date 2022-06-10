CUMBERLAND — The pre-game scene in the parking lot of Cumberland’s Assembly of God church was much like you’d expect before a round of typical golf, except there were no carts, expensive bags of clubs or a stifling dress code.
It was a leisurely scene — cheerful faces eagerly talking about their strategies for the day, some of the best shots they’d made and the upcoming expansion plans.
The sun was peaking over the trees of a wooded area that neatly integrates into the course and then opens up into rolling hills punctuated by what looks like the old chained basketball hoops found on playgrounds years ago. It was clear there was a community that’d put a lot of time and effort into designing, building and maintaining the course.
The Western Maryland Disc Golf League developed in a somewhat unorthodox way, but one that’s consistent with many new efforts in rural Appalachia. It was a project born of passion and executed by those it was most important to.
“When I was a boy, my friend and I would take frisbees and walk between our houses,” said course designer and disc golf veteran Jim Buser. “We’d map out targets we had to hit along the way, and that was probably my earliest experience with something that resembles today’s disc golf.”
Many others echoed these stories and would describe a similar scenario where they’d learned about the sport and wanted to try their hand at it. Folks would come together in small collectives to make a couple of holes and then get together to try them out.
There were two precursors to what is now considered the first disc golf course in Allegany county — the small course put together at Liberty Christian Fellowship in Cresaptown, and the course operated by Scott Mallery in Mount Savage. The players from these smaller enclaves came together to create an official league that is now the driving force behind the sport.
Conventional golf couldn’t allow for a grassroots blossoming like this, simply because of the space requirements and upfront costs of designing a course.
“We were able to take a small plot of land and we were able to turn it into 18 holes with six different baskets approaching them from different angles,” said Nic Davies, a Western Maryland Disc Golf League member. “I mean, it’s been a blast. This makes it extremely accessible and easier for me because I’m a dad of two.
“I’m busy with work, but I can easily manage to get out for an hour and throw a quick round. I can bring my kids. It’s something even my two-year-old loves to do ... so yeah, it’s for any age.”
Something that immediately stuck out was how accessible this sport is, and how helpful the community is. There was no shortage of advice on what type of discs to buy or where to buy them, and the differences between each disc were explained.
A typical starter kit contains a driver, which is used for your first throw and longest. It is the most aerodynamic and slices through the air effortlessly, but that comes at the cost of being harder to control, like a traditional golf driver.
Next is the mid-range, which would compare to a golf wood or a long iron. These are used on approach shots and strike a balance between the three types.
Lastly, there is the putter. Putters are the least aerodynamic, and throwing distance is traded for stability along with directional control.
The average starter set cost is $25. The league has some used discs for a competitive price, and many players offer to loan discs to newcomers. Compare that to a cart rental at a regular golf course, and it’s not hard to see the monetary difference when looking for a new activity to pursue.
The second advantage is that the skill threshold is exponentially lower. Entire families can play from ages three to 93. However, the game has enough nuance that it can be as competitive and challenging as one wants to make it.
One player may choose to take their child out for some fresh air and toss the discs around while bonding in an activity that’s easy for a child to feel accomplished in. It could also be an evening where one goes out and tries to rip their longest drive while setting up the perfect approach.
Then they may need to thread the needle between the chaos of a heavily wooded forest as branches become a formidable foe. All of this is done to hopefully set up a putt that’ll get you bragging rights with the crew. It’s not a team sport, so it’s truly up to the disc golfer and what they choose to get from the sport that makes it unique.
For an area like rural Maryland, scenes like this are becoming more difficult to find outside school-sanctioned sports. Activities for families have largely dried up, or become cost-prohibitive. The area is making strides to not only have activities for the locals but to find its footing in an ever-changing economic landscape.
Local officials have recently been trying to use Western Maryland’s natural beauty and land to become a tourist attraction, and disc golf could be an excellent fit if embraced.
The sport has exploded all over towns just like Cumberland. A quick search shows at least 10 courses within an hour and a half drive. In the metro areas like Pittsburgh or the DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia), there are countless more.
So far, the community has come about through hours put in by dedicated volunteers and members of the Cumberland Central Assembly of God. While the course doesn’t have any official affiliation with the church, it has played a crucial role in its development.
The course is located on the back of the property, which was rarely used prior to the formation of the league. The pastor operated much of the heavy equipment needed during the construction phase, while members helped pour concrete, and countless other volunteers have put in the hours needed to maintain the course.
It’s an excellent example of how a small idea can flower into something much larger when given the opportunity, and the community comes together to support it.
“I just wanted to make this very clear. This league wouldn’t exist and disc golf wouldn’t be what it is in the area if it weren’t for Jim Buser,” said league president B.J. Lewis. “Many of us have played for years now, and you had to drive to Morgantown (West Virginia), Fairmont (West Virginia), Chambersburg (Pennsylvania) or Greencastle (Pennsylvania) … at least an hour and a half to play at a legitimate course.
“When Jim specifically designed this course, he kind of unlocked an option for us that never existed before. He unlocked a place where you don’t have to pay, and you can just go throw a disc around. That’s why the league is getting the interest in the area that it is right now.”
Disc golf has also gotten the attention of the local school administration. The course now hosts students during the year for their gym class. It’s used during daycare, and it will also host a summer program soon. This may be another welcome benefit of the sport. Physical education programs are being eliminated nationwide to the detriment of childhood health. The schools could embrace this relaxed sport and introduce students to a lifelong activity that promotes general wellness.
During Thursday’s match, league members would size up each hole, carefully construct the shot in their mind, wind up and let their disc fly. The players were incredibly supportive of each other, and the passion for what they were doing was contagious.
The stunning views from the hills encapsulate all the beauty that Western Maryland has to offer, and the atmosphere created by the members mirrors the best of what our close-knit community can do when being supportive.
Some of the change our community has been looking for may be as simple as a flick of the wrist, and it’s the perfect time for local entrepreneurs along with area leaders to let it fly.
For more information about the league or disc golf itself, see Western Maryland Disc Golf’s Facebook page or contact league president B.J. Lewis at 301-697-7925. The league plays on Thursdays with sign-ups at 5:15 p.m. and game time is at 5:30.
On Saturday, June 25, there will be a disc golf tournament.
