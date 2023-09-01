FROSTBURG — A dominant defensive performance and a pair of goals from Carlos Quintero Rivas led Frostburg State to a 4-0 shutout win in the season opener on Thursday night over California (Pa.) at Bobcat Stadium.
"We're happy, we wanted to get off to a good start," Frostburg head coach Keith Byrnes said. "After last season, a good way to start the season at home with a shut out. A little shaky at the beginning of the game, but we kinda settled in."
After neither team attempted a shot in the first 10 minutes of the game, Quintero Rivas made the first one count.
Abdur-Rahman Neama sent a cross to Quintero Rivas who opened the scoring for the Bobcats (1-0). He found the bottom right corner of the net to give Frostburg a 1-0 lead at the 10:41 mark.
"The first goal was a great team play," Quintero Rivas said. "Abdur fed me the ball and luckily I got the slide."
Later in the half, Quintero Rivas capitalized on a breakaway and scored unassisted at the 27:05 mark to extend the Bobcats lead to 2-0.
The story of the first half was the Bobcats' defense. They held the Vulcans (0-1) without a shot for the first 20 minutes of the half.
"I think they were communicating well," Byrnes said of his defense. "They were staying organized. There's some experience back there, so I think they should be tougher to break down this year. They did a good job of trying to take away passing lanes and limit their opportunities."
After California's first shot was saved off a free kick, it took another 10 minutes for the Vulcans to attempt another shot.
Frostburg took a 2-0 lead into halftime with a 9-4 advantage in shots.
"Defensively, I think we did a better job of waiting for them to make mistakes," Byrnes said. "Then we used the counter attack to create scoring opportunities. Instead of waiting and chasing, we sat in and were able to pick balls up high on the field."
After controlling possession for most of the first half, the Bobcats couldn't find as many chances offensively to open the second half.
California controlled the ball more compared to the first half. Through the first 25 minutes, both teams attempted three shots.
"I think 2-0 is always that dangerous lead," Byrnes said. "You kinda settle, thinking the game's over. Being calm and patient on the ball, that helped us put the game away."
After both teams had several good looks but failed to finish, Frostburg ended the scoreless second half when Alex Flores scored off a Hugo Portillo feed at the 76:01 mark to make it 3-0.
"It was huge, we didn't want them getting the third goal to make it 2-1," Byrnes said. "Then it's a dog fight the rest of the game. The third goal really settled everybody down."
Frostburg sealed it with 31 seconds left when Portillo scored on a tap in off a Scott Fernandez assist.
The Bobcats finished with a 15-8 advantage in shots and an 8-4 edge in shots on goal. The Vulcans had a 3-2 edge in corner kicks.
"Last year, the offense wasn't always on track," Byrnes said. "To get off to four today is a good start."
It was a physical game on both sides with 35 combined fouls. Four players including three Bobcats were given yellow cards.
Joel Assal saved four shots in goal for Frostburg.
"He was solid, I don't think he got called on too much," Byrnes said. "His distribution was good, his talk was good. I thought he controlled the back line and when called upon he did what he needed to do."
Payton Smith recorded four saves for California.
Frostburg hosts West Virginia Wesleyan on Sunday at 1 p.m.
"We can't get off to the same slow start," Byrnes said. "We know they're a very physical, competitive team from our conference. It's a huge game for us to try and get some points right away. We probably need to be better on Sunday than we were today."
