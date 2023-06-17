POTOMAC PARK — Garrett County Post 71/214 opened the Western Maryland Mountain Classic with a 14-0 five-inning win over Sykesville Post 223 on Friday at the Hot Stove Complex.
“We got another great outing out of our starting pitching,” Garrett head coach Phil Carr said. “In this tournament, it’s important to do that. It’s a long weekend with two tomorrow and hopefully more than one on Sunday. The more we can save pitching, the better.”
Garrett (4-3) opened the second inning with an infield single by Tanner Haskiell. After a bunt moved him to second, a throwing error brought him home to give Post 71/214 a 1-0 lead.
Ryan Bird reached on an error and stole second. A dropped third strike allowed him to score to make it 2-0.
“We were getting good counts to hit,” Carr said. “Their pitcher was working from behind most of the time. We were getting a lot of 2-0 and 3-0 counts to hit, so the guys did a nice job.”
Ethan Sebold sent a line drive down the left field line. It cleared the fence by several feet for what should have been a two-run home run. However, the umpires ruled it a ground rule double that drove in one run.
“They said they really thought they saw it bounce,” Carr said on the umpire’s explanation. “Because they couldn’t confirm it was over the fence, they had to go with what they saw. I know the left fielder said it was a homer. From my vantage point, I thought it was over. But it was tough to tell, especially with a two-man crew.”
Sebold scored a few batters later on a passed ball, giving Garrett a 4-0 lead.
Garrett added to its lead in the third after Haskiell stole second and third. Bird drove him home on a base hit to increase Post 71/214’s lead to 5-0.
“From the third inning on, we really swung the bat well,” Carr said. “We got some good pitches, guy was working behind a little bit.”
Garrett added another run in the fourth on a Myles Uphold RBI double.
Carr’s teams are known for aggressive base running and stealing. Post 71/214 showed why with seven stolen bases including five in the second inning.
“I told them after the first inning, his pop time from home to second was a little bit slow,” Carr said. “The pitcher was a little slow with his delivery. When we got the advantage to go, we would. Once the game got going on, we realized we were getting nice leads. They weren’t doing a good job of holding our runners in the middle, so we stole third a couple times.”
Garrett dominated the fifth inning, pulling away for good by sending 14 batters to the plate and scoring eight runs off eight hits.
With the bases loaded, Kyle Broadwater singled to drive in a run. Sebold and Easton Rhoten both doubled to left, each driving in two runs.
Two batters later, Haskiell sent a no-doubt three-run home run into left field. Garrett’s dugout poked fun at the earlier call, complimenting Haskiell for a double which the umpires chuckled at.
“That’s good for him to get going,” Carr said. “We need him swinging the bat well. He has in the last couple games. In this tournament, you have the run differential. The more runs we can tack on, the better.”
Robert Deatelhauser pitched a complete game shutout for Garrett, allowing four hits with a walk with eight strikeouts.
“He pounded the strike zone,” Carr said. “He was usually ahead, usually getting a strike one. He had a breaking ball today, sometimes it takes him a couple innings to find it.”
Garrett combined for 12 hits. Sebold, Bird, Haskiell and Cole Folk each had multiple hits. Sebold and Haskiell each stole two bases.
Aidyn Miller went four innings for Post 223, allowing four hits, three earned runs and three walks with a strikeout. Dominic Marsico and Hunter Fincham pitched in the fifth inning.
Garrett continues the Western Maryland Mountain Classic on Saturday with two games. Post 71/214 faces St. Mary’s Post 255 at 11:30 a.m. and the Annapolis Post 7 Admirals at 4:30 p.m.
“St. Mary’s has been really good the last couple years,” Carr said. “Two years ago, they beat us in the state title game and went on to the World Series. I know a lot of those guys aren’t around, but their junior team that same year were also state champs. They’re always very solid, a good coached team.”
