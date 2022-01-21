KEYSER, W.Va. — Makenna Douthitt scored 29 points and pulled down 17 rebounds — both game highs — and Alexis Yanosky added 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead WVU Potomac State over visiting Butler County Community College 74-63 Wednesday night.
Douthitt hit 12 of 19 attempts and was 5 of 6 from the line. Yanosky made eight field goals including two 3-pointers and a free throw.
Butler was paced by Ashlyn Pry’s 21 points and 14 rebounds and Hailey Metzger’s 18 points and 10 boards.
Butler started hot, taking a 24-18 lead after the first quarter before the Catamounts rallied for a 35-31 halftime lead. It was 62-46 going into the final period.
Alexis Turner added 10 points and five assists and Kelsey O’Neal collected 10 rebounds for the Catamounts.
Potomac State (12-3) hosts Garrett on Monday beginning at 5 p.m.
Frostburg State 57 W.Va. Wesleyan 51
FROSTBURG — Samiya Esema scored 14 points and Arianna Briggs-Hall added 13 to help Frostburg State turn back visiting West Virginia Wesleyan Wednesday evening at Bobcat Arena.
FSU’s Niya Moore added 11 points, Brenae Ford scored eight and Shelby Funchess added seven in the Mountain East Conference game.
Wesleyan’s Malaika Kimmons also scored a game-high 14 points and Courtney Wilfong and Cierra Tolbert each added 10. Daveona Hatchell added eight points. No other Wesleyan player had more than four points.
Esema had a double-double as she led the team with 18 rebounds. Moore was next with five.
Frostburg State, after trailing 13-7 at the end of the first quarter, pulled ahead with a 20-10 second for a 27-23 halftime lead and then increased it to 45-37 going into the final period.
Frostburg State (3-13, 2-8 MEC) visits Fairmont State this afternoon beginning at 2 p.m.
