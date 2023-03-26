CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland took Game 1 of their Sunday set in dramatic fashion thanks to a walk-off double by Cassidy Drobek to down Butler County Community College, 6-5.
The Trojans lost the second game in a 21-16 shootout to fall to 1-3 on the season.
In the first game, the score was level at five with ACM batting in the bottom of the seventh when Drobek doubled on a 2-0 count, scoring the winning run.
ACM earned the victory despite allowing Butler County Community College to score four runs in the third inning. Marra Patton and Sarah Patton each had RBIs in the big inning.
ACM got things started in the first inning with a Drobek run-scoring single.
Emily Mallow (Fort Hill) got the start for Allegany College. The righty allowed 13 hits and five runs over seven innings, striking out five.
Patton was on the rubber for Butler County Community College. The hurler lasted 6 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and six runs while striking out seven and walking one.
ACM tallied seven hits. Drobek and Maddie Gonzales each managed two hits apiece.
Butler County Community College racked up 13 hits in the game. Amanda Dailey, Ashley Brenneman, Patton, Madison Hanan and Taylor Schultz each racked up multiple hits for Butler County Community College.
In Game 2 of the series, Allegany College opened to an 11-4 lead entering the top of the fifth inning when Butler plated eight runs and never looked back. Butler tacked on four runs in the sixth and five in the seventh to hold on.
ACM’s Ariyahna Crawn drove in four runners in the loss. Crawn drove in runs on a double in the second, a walk in the third and a single in the sixth.
The Trojans scored four runs in the third inning. Their big bats in the frame were led by singles by Taylor Adams (Ortiz) and Gonzales, a walk by Crawn, and a single by Jordyn Warnick (Southern).
Kristen Woolstrom was on the rubber for Butler County Community College. The bulldog went three innings, allowing nine runs on 10 hits and striking out one.
Drobek started the game for ACM. The righthander allowed nine hits and nine runs over 4 2/3 innings, striking out four. Mallow threw 2 1/3 innings in relief out of the bullpen.
ACM racked up 17 hits in the game. Warnick, Crawn, Saniya Blakey, Bri Kirsch, Adams, Gonzales and Santana Sanchez all had multiple hits for the Trojans. Crawn and Warnick each collected three hits.
Butler County Community College tallied 18 hits on the day. Meiah Croyole, Marra Patton, Taylor Schultz, Amanda Daley and Sarah Patton all had multi-hit days. Butler County Community College stole seven bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Schultz led the way with two.
Allegany College is at Christendom for a doubleheader on Friday at 4 p.m.
