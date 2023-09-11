BALTIMORE — Dunbar head football coach Lawrence Smith was arrested by FBI agents Friday on charges of wire fraud, tax evasion and falsifying a tax return.
Federal marshals escorted him in street clothes and handcuffs for an initial appearance in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Mark Coulson on Friday afternoon, according to the Baltimore Sun.
Smith faces 15 charges, 11 alleging separate instances of wire fraud, three counts alleging attempts to evade taxes, and one count accusing him of falsifying a tax return.
Prosecutors also seek a financial judgment of $215,352 — the amount Smith is charged with fraudulently earning.
The maximum sentence for each count of wire fraud is 20 years in federal prison. If convicted, Smith could also face a maximum term of five years for each count of tax evasion and up to three years for filing a false tax return.
Smith was released from custody on Friday after the hearing pending further court appearances.
According to a release from the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s office, Smith allegedly accumulated more than $215,000 in overtime pay for hours he didn’t work, filed a false tax return and attempted to avoid paying federal income taxes.
Smith took over the Baltimore City School Police’s overtime unit in 2016 and between January 2019 and August 2022, used his position as the detective to assign himself shifts.
Although the work required Smith to be physically present, he was running errands, coaching football or out of state on vacation during those shifts, the release stated.
Smith is one of the winningest football coaches in state record with a record that stands at 169-24 with eight state championships. Smith’s 49 playoff wins are the most by any coach.
