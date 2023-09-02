BALTIMORE — A football game between Dunbar and Loyola Blakefield was called early Friday when a 12-year-old boy was shot near the Dunbar High School stadium.
The Poets, two-time defending Class 2A/1A state champions, were down 21-0 with 25 seconds left opening half when gunfire from an automatic weapon was heard, prompting players and fans to run towards the southwest end of the stadium.
The gunfire occured in the 1200 block of East Madison Street, north of the stadium, police said. It is believed the shooting had nothing to do with the football game.
The victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Acting police chief Richard Worley said private security chased the suspected shooter, who got away.
