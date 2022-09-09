CUMBERLAND — Calvary Christian continued their undefeated start to the season with a 3-0 sweep at home against Keyser on Thursday in Cumberland.
The Eagles won the three sets 25-12, 25-17 and 25-13.
Three Calvary players finished with a double-double. Allie Scritchfield led the Eagles with 31 assists, 11 points along with one ace and 5 digs.
Bethany Carrington also had a double-double. She finished with 13 kills, 12 digs, three points and one block. Shilah Ganoe had 27 digs, 13 points, three aces and five kills.
Emy Wilson contributed 12 kills, eight points, seven digs, one ace and one assist. Aiyana Yoder scored 10 points and also had six kills and three digs.
The win improves the Eagles record to 9-0 overall and 5-0 in conference play. Calvary will face Broadfording Christian Academy at home in Cumberland on Friday at 5:30.
