KEYSER, W.Va. — Marissa Earle and Breland Walton were named as WVU Potomac State College’s 2019-20 Outstanding Sophomore Athletes of the Year.
Earle and Walton were nominated by their coaches and selected by a committee of athletic department staff members.
The awards are given annually at Potomac State College to a male and female athlete who have made significant contributions to the Catamount athletic program and displayed a high level of athletic excellence and achievement. The athletes selected have demonstrated the following criteria: sportsmanship, leadership, commitment (to self, team and sport), respect (for team, coaches, opponents and officials) and satisfactory academic standing.
The awards are traditionally presented during Potomac State’s annual Athletic Hall of Fame Dinner. This year’s gathering was canceled in accordance with health and safety distancing measures during the pandemic.
Earle began her sophomore volleyball season by quickly establishing herself as one of the top defensive players in NJCAA Region XX. She reached double digits in digs in the 2019 season’s first eight matches, including 46 in the second match of the season.
On track to lead the region defensively, Earle switched positions midway through the season to facilitate injuries on the roster. A selfless move that impacted her defensive statistics dramatically, costing her the opportunity to claim top defensive honors in Region XX.
Earle’s willingness to adapt and perform was no surprise to head coach Martha Ganoe.
“Marissa is a great leader, accepting personal sacrifice for the benefit of the team is a testament to the quality of Marissa’s character,” Ganoe said.
Ultimately, Earle finished with 285 digs, 4.83 per set which led the team and ranked her second in Region XX. Offensively, she finished with 32 service aces, third among her teammates.
Currently a business administration major, Earle maintains a 3.74 GPA.
Earle will remain at Potomac State College where she plans to join the softball team the next two seasons while pursuing a bachelor’s in computer information systems.
Walton, a power forward, led the men’s basketball team to a 17-9 season. Potomac State climbed to No. 7 in an early NJCAA Division II National Poll.
Walton’s 18.1 points per game led the team and his 11.6 rebounds per game ranked sixth in the nation in NJCAA Division II. His 58.8 average field goal percentage ranked in the top five in Region XX.
After his stellar sophomore campaign, Walton was named to the 2019-20 NJCAA Region XX Division II First Team.
Coach Neil Epstein acknowledges Walton’s impact.
“Breland was a large part of our success,” he said. “He leads by example, works hard and strives to improve daily. Breland is an outstanding young man, a great talent. He has a bright future.”
Walton, a sports management major, received his associate degree at this month’s graduation ceremony. He has committed to continue his basketball career at NCAA Division II Georgian Court University in New Jersey while pursuing his bachelors.
