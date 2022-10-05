WHEELING, W.Va. — East Hardy finished sixth and Moorefield seventh at the West Virginia Class A state championship, and Petersburg’s Lucas Riggleman finished tied for third.
Riggleman shot an 83 on both days for a 24-over 166, just four strokes back of Justin Doerr of Wheeling Central for low medalist. J.W. Teets (East Hardy) also slotted in the top five, shooting a 25-over 167 to tie Wheeling Central’s Ryan Costanzo.
JJ Carr paced Moorefield with a 34-over 176. The Yellow Jackets’ James Williams and Tyler Miller tied for 24th and 29th, respectively. In addition to JW Teets’ effort, the Cougars were represented at states by Jordan Teets (23rd), Nate Smith (33rd) and Levin Mongold (34th).
Wheeling Central won the team title by shooting a 69-over 495, 28 strokes better than second-place St. Marys. In Class AAA, Wheeling Park bested Cabell Midland by 11 shots, 481-492, for first place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.