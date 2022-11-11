HAMBLETON, W.Va. — Behind a ferocious defensive effort and three Mason Miller touchdowns during the second half, 10th-seeded East Hardy upset No. 7 Tucker County, 34-6, on Thursday night.
The East Hardy victory avenges a 14-13 loss to Tucker County on Sept. 9.
With the game tied in the third quarter, Miller broke the tie with a 15-yard rushing touchdown for a 13-6 East Hardy lead with 4:15 left in the frame.
The senior All-State standout upped the Cougars' lead to 20-6 with a 51-yard rushing score with 9:39 left in the game. Miller added a two-yard score with 5:38 left — his fourth of the game and 46th touchdown of the season (32 rushing, 14 passing).
Damien Dellinger put the finishing touches on the victory with a pick-six with 4:20 remaining. Tyler Tarallo added a pair of interceptions.
It was an uncharacteristic performance from Rosenau and the Tucker County (9-2) offense, who entered averaging 40.3 points per game. Rosenau threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 35 touchdowns during the regular season.
Yet, on Thursday, the East Hardy (9-2) defense had its way, limiting Tucker to just 123 yards of offense and three turnovers. Tucker had just seven rushes for 17 yards and was 3 for 12 on third downs.
East Hardy led 6-0 at halftime. A bad snap on a Tucker County punt allowed Dawson Price to wrap up the punter at the Mountain Lion 10-yard line. Two plays later, Miller plunged into the end zone from a yard out for a 6-0 lead with 5:18 left in the first quarter.
Tucker County tied the game on the first play of the second half, as quarterback Ethan Rosenau found Maddox Anderson on a bubble screen, and the big-play threat made a man miss and ran 65 yards to the house.
However, it was all East Hardy from there, as the Cougars scored 28 unanswered points to advance to the Class A quarterfinals for the fourth year in a row.
East Hardy will face the winner of No. 2 Williamstown (8-1) and No. 15 Clay-Battelle (7-2), who play at Parkersburg High School on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
The Cougars were eliminated by Williamstown, 44-24, in the state quarterfinals last year. East Hardy and Williamstown have split four meetings all-time.
