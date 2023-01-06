PAW PAW, W.Va. — Ashton Haslacker had a career night, and East Hardy buried 15 3-pointers en route to a decisive 74-42 win over Paw Paw on Thursday.
Haslacker poured in 35 points on 13 buckets, sinking seven 3-pointers, and Nate Smith added 17 points while drilling five triples.
East Hardy led 22-8, 42-15 and 58-27 after the first three quarters.
Paw Paw was led offensively by Donovan Tanouye, who had a team-high 15 points, and Dalton Kasekamp, who joined Tanouye in double figures with 10 points.
East Hardy (5-4) hosts Petersburg on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Paw Paw, which fell to 5-3, hosted Harman on Friday and hosts Turkeyfoot (Pa.) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
