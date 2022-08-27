BAKER, W.Va. — Mason Miller scored six touchdowns and Tyler Tarallo eclipsed 100 yards on the ground to lead No. 3 East Hardy to a dominating 73-12 victory over Gilmer County on Friday night.
The 73 points scored by the Cougars set a new school record, eclipsing the 72 points they scored on Nov. 7, 2014, in a 72-0 rout of Petersburg under coach Chad Williams.
Against Gilmer County, East Hardy led 29-0 after the first quarter and 57-0 at the half.
The Cougars outgained Gilmer, 474-115, and had a 21-10 edge in first downs. Both teams lost a fumble. East Hardy was 6 of 9 on first downs; Gilmer converted 2 of 11.
Miller completed 11 of 19 passes for 187 yards and four touchdowns. He added five rushes for 37 yards and two scores on the ground.
Tarallo rushed for a game-high 118 yards on just three carries, and one of his gives went 67 yards to the house. Sophomore Price Strawderman added 58 yards and a score on nine carries, and Shawn Bodkin tallied 56 yards and two TDs on 11 totes.
As a team, East Hardy ran for 287 yards on 31 carries (9.26 yards a carry average).
Dawson Price, who led the area last year in receiving yards, topped the Cougars Friday with 84 yards and a touchdown on four receptions. Brandon Jones caught three passes for 55 yards and a score, and Hampshire transfer Ashton Haslacker gained 44 yards and two TDs on three grabs in his East Hardy debut.
Damien Dellinger and Eli Mathias were the defensive standouts with two tackles for loss apiece. Justin Parker and Miles Kidwell had a sack each.
Gilmer County's Caleb Hall had rushing touchdowns of 12 and 10 yards during the third quarter.
East Hardy (1-0) hosts Clay-Battelle on Friday at 7 p.m.
