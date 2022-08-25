BAKER, W.Va. — Every football coach would like to be able to say they have a championship caliber team at the start of the season: East Hardy does, and Devon Orndorff isn’t afraid to say it.
The Cougars return a quarterback who accounted for 40 touchdowns and nearly 3,000 yards of offense, a linebacker who made 114 tackles (they’re the same player), a receiver who racked up 1,200 yards and 15 scores, and they added a receiver who gained nearly 1,000 yards and scored 11 touchdowns last year.
Throw in an offensive line that the East Hardy head man says is “second to none in East Hardy history,” and the Cougars are built to be the program’s first ever to win a state title.
That journey begins on Friday night at home against Gilmer County.
“We have a systematic approach to the way we enter every season,” said Orndorff, who enters his fifth year as the head coach of East Hardy with a 26-16 record.
“First goal is to win the Potomac Valley Conference. If we do that, that will give us a big chance to earn a playoff berth. Our third goal is to win the elusive championship that East Hardy’s been chasing.
“We’re bring back our best two players, Mason (Miller) and Dawson (Price). That’s not what makes me excited about our chances. ... We have veteran role players, backup players in the past that are stepping into that role as a starter. We have 12 seniors, a well-rounded team.”
That elusive Class A title that Orndorff referred to has escaped similarly talented East Hardy teams on multiple occasions, notably in back-to-back seasons in 2015-16.
Those Cougars, coached by Chad Williams, both fell in the title game at Wheeling Island Stadium to Magnolia and St. Marys, respectively.
Since then, East Hardy has steadily built its program under Orndorff, improving from a 2-8 team in his first season in 2018 to making three consecutive state quarterfinals appearances.
Last year, East Hardy was just a one-point loss in the Hardy Bowl to Moorefield away from an undefeated regular season, and the Cougars beat Meadow Bridge, 45-6, in its playoff opener before falling to Williamstown — which went on to make the title game.
The Cougars went 10-2 overall, and they return key players at premium positions.
Miller, their quarterback and middle linebacker, is back in Baker for his senior season. Last year, the hard-nosed signal-caller completed 96 of 202 passes for 1,888 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
As a runner, Miller led East Hardy with 949 yards and 13 touchdowns on 146 carries (6.5 yards per rush average). His 40 total touchdowns were just one behind Mountain Ridge’s Bryce Snyder, the area’s Offensive Player of the Year, for the most locally and were the third-most in all of West Virginia.
Miller did all that as a first-year starter at quarterback.
“He’s able to stay calm and deliver a ball on time,” Orndorff said. “Run game or pass game. He’s like a coach on the field. Knows me and my offense better than even some of my assistants. He has the ability to make checks at the line. If he sees an all-out-blitz, we allow him to check to a pass.
“Sometimes we underestimate these guys, we think that we have to keep it simple. When you have a guy as gifted as Mason, you have to let him open it up.”
Not only was Miller a second-team All-Area pick at quarterback, he was first team on the other side of the ball. Miller made 114 tackles (32 solos), forced two fumbles, recovered three fumbles, picked off three passes and scored two defensive touchdowns.
Miller likes contact so much that, according to Orndorff, he asked his head coach to let him be a pulling guard in some sets. Don’t count on seeing that this year.
“Mason begs me on a weekly basis to play line,” he said. “He’s beefed up this year, over 210 pounds. ... I have to reel him back in, ‘We need you back here, you’re the leader of the team.’
“You hear the ‘oohs’ and the ‘ahs’ in the crowd with a big hit, and that can change the momentum of the game. Mason seems to understand that.”
Not only does East Hardy return one of the top quarterbacks in the state, it brings back Price on the outside — a matchup nightmare at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds who caught 56 passes for 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns — both high-marks in the area by a country mile.
The Cougars do lose Noah Lang to graduation (622 yards, 10 TDs), but they replace him with Hampshire transfer Ashton Haslacker and incoming freshman Levi Price, Dawson Price’s brother.
Double team Dawson Price at your own risk.
“We’ve always had an idea that we try to make somebody our stud and draw double coverage,” Orndorff said. “Sometimes you have that guy, and this year I feel like I have three of those guys.
“Sometimes you just have to get lucky with these kids, timing, stars align, and this year we have it.”
It’s not often East Hardy sees a player transfer in to Baker, which is a small area with not a lot of housing or job opportunities. So, to say Orndorff was surprised when he heard that Haslacker was making the move would be an understatement.
The 6-foot-1, 183-pound speedster, who was an All-Area second-teamer, played a jack-of-all-trades role for Hampshire last year, making 58 catches for 723 yards (80.3 yards a game). He rushed it 48 times for 261 yards (5.4 yards a carry).
Haslacker scored a touchdown in every possible way last year, notching nine receiving scores, one on the ground and one through the air.
“I feel like I have another Dawson Price with him, and he adds an element to this offense we’ve never seen before,” Orndorff said.
“He came into a small school, and he knew that everything is an open competition. Everything is earned, nothing is given. He sat back-up, and our first scrimmage was the first time he went in with the first group. ... That’s a team player.”
East Hardy’s Air Raid offense averaged 37.3 points per game last year, and it should be even better in 2022 with a deeper playbook and more options.
The Cougars are in contrast to most schools in the area who run the Wing-T or the option. Those offenses utilize angle blocking to create running lanes, which are successful even against more talented teams.
East Hardy does the same thing using a different method.
“You have very successful teams in AA and AAA in Keyser, Frankfort and Morgantown that use ground-and-pound,” Orndorff said. “We take a different approach.
“Going back to the 2007 season when we first implemented the spread, I was a player at that time. We didn’t have the biggest, fastest or strongest guys on the field. We were able to use scheme to get guys open and beat teams we probably shouldn’t.”
East Hardy won’t have to worry about not having the biggest, fastest or strongest guys this year.
With the returning starters another year older, and another year wiser, Orndorff and his staff plan to incorporate more run pass option (RPO) plays this season.
“Because it was Mason’s first year, we pulled back on RPOs last year,” Orndorff said. “We ran straight forward plays. ... I was wrong. We’ve added that extra element with RPOs this year. Trying to one-up ourselves every season.”
The Cougars biggest question mark is in the backfield, where they’ll use a running back by committee approach between junior Tyler Tarallo and sophomore Price Strawderman.
The duo will have big shoes to fill, needing to replace the production of Damian Iman, who racked up 846 yards and 11 touchdowns on 154 carries as a senior last year.
“We’ve had them splitting reps in camp,” Orndorff said. “Everything is an open competition. We’re going to play the best 11. Whatever gives us the best chance to win. We’re trying to make them model citizens and good fathers in addition to good football players.”
On the offensive line, the Cougars will start senior Miles Kidwell (5’10”, 205 pounds) at left tackle, senior JB Shipe (5’10”, 195) at left guard, junior Wyatt Hockman (5’10”, 220) at center, senior Matthew Harman (5’10”, 224) at right guard and junior Justin Parker (6’3”, 215) at right tackle.
“I love the physicality on the line,” Orndorff said. “They’re smart, they know where they’re going.”
East Hardy will technically come out in a 4-2-5 base defense, but the Cougars rarely line up that way. The hybrid defense has been one of the state’s best over the years, and last year was no different, as the Cougars held opponents to just 11.6 points per game.
East Hardy, which has to replace seven starters on defense this year, has finished in the top five in the state in fewest points allowed in each of the past three seasons.
“There is no true name to our defense,” Orndorff said. “Nothing we stole from college or tradition. It was created by our coaches over the years. Might see a six front from us. It morphs based on what offense is showing us.”
Up front, the Cougars will start Parker and Harman at defense end, Kidwell at 3-tech and Jacob Gainer at 1-tech.
It all starts with Gainer, who is a handful at 6-foot-2, 314 pounds in the middle of the line. With Gainer plugging up the middle, he had 22 tackles a year ago, it allows the speed guys on the outside to make noise in the backfield.
Parker was a beneficiary of that last year, finishing top 10 in the state in sacks (nine) and he pressured the quarterback 13 more times.
“He’s long, athletic, put on 30 pounds since last year,” Orndorff said of Parker. “He’s a college prospect for us too. Could play skill with his speed. He’s able to follow his rules in the run game and chase down a sweep.”
Miller and Shipe are slated to line up at inside linebacker, who together combined for more than 200 tackles, seven turnovers and two defensive touchdowns.
In the secondary, Price and Tarallo are the cornerbacks, Brandon Jones is the free safety, Haslacker is the strong safety and Brandon Parker is the bandit.
Orndorff beamed when he talked about Parker, who may not be the best athlete on the gridiron, but he developed a role for himself by being a program kid at East Hardy. Now, it’s his time to start as a senior.
“He’s been doing everything right,” the fifth-year head coach said. “He’s bigger, faster and stronger now. ... He’s worked himself into a starter role by giving 100% effort all the time.
“The biggest compliment I can give to him is his heart. He’s an excellent football player. He reminds me of Damian Iman last year, all of the sudden here he comes.”
Price will be the kicker, Damien Dellinger is the punter and the return guys are Haslacker and Strawderman.
After hosting Gilmer County on Friday to kick off the season, the Cougars face Clay-Battelle (home), Tucker County (away), Tygarts Valley (away), Pocahontas County (away), Bath County, Virginia (home), Moorefield (away), Pendleton County (home), St. Mary’s (away) and Petersburg (home).
East Hardy faced the same schedule last year and lost just one game, by one point, to go 9-1 during the regular season. Their goal this year? To win every game — including the last one on Wheeling Island.
