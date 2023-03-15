CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Third-seeded Tucker County dominated the paint to down sixth-seeded East Hardy, 77-51, at the Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday.
The Mountain Lions (19-4) outscored the Cougars (18-8) by 34 points in the paint, 44-10. East Hardy was making its first state tournament appearance since 1996.
Trevan Bonner led all scorers with 17 points for Tucker. Levi Bennett (14 points), Garrett Wilfong (12) and Ashton Lycliter (10) all finished in double figures. Dawson Price topped the Cougars with 16 points, followed by JW Jeets with 14 and Nate Smith with 11.
