PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — For the second year in a row, just one team stands between East Hardy and a spot in the Class A state semifinals. For the second straight year, that team is Williamstown.
The 10th-seeded Cougars (9-2) hit the road to face the second-seeded Yellowjackets (9-1) in the quarterfinal round today at 1:30 p.m.
Williamstown stopped Devon Orndorff’s East Hardy squad in the playoffs last year in Baker, West Virginia, 44-24, at the same stage.
Williamstown boasts one of the most complete teams in all of Class A, averaging 45.1 points per game and allowing just 10.9 points. Its offense runs through the legs of senior Rickie Allen, who has carried the ball 155 times for 1,228 yards and 20 touchdowns this year.
As a team, the powerful Williamstown running attack has racked up 2,833 yards and 42 touchdowns in just 10 games, averaging 7.1 yards a carry.
East Hardy’s defense will be up to the challenge, as it held a Tucker County offense, which came in scoring more than 40 points a contest, to just six points and 128 yards of offense in a 34-6 rout last week.
The Cougars’ defense is one of the best in the state, limiting opponents to just 139 yards a game (77 passing, 62 rushing) and 10.2 points.
Offensively, East Hardy is led by All-State quarterback Mason Miller, who has accumulated 46 touchdowns and more than 2,600 yards of offense this season. On the ground, Miller has 1,292 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Miller is also the Cougars’ leading tackler with 86 stops. Justin Parker has nine sacks and 16 tackles for loss, and Miles Kidwell has 21 tackles for loss.
East Hardy is looking for its first state semifinal appearance since 2017, when Chad Williams led the Cougars to their third of three consecutive semifinal trips, winning two of them. The Cougars fell in the 2015 and ‘16 championship games to Magnolia and St. Marys, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.