WEST UNION, W.Va. — Christian Dove tossed three touchdown passes to Dawson Price, Alex Miller ran for another, and 14th-seed East Hardy’s defense thwarted No. 3 Doddridge County’s rally in a 25-19 West Virginia Class A First Round playoff victory.
The Cougars (6-2) advance to play at Tolsia (4-2), whose playoff game at Williamstown was canceled when Williamstown had to forfeit due to the COVID-19 map.
The map will be a factor in their quarterfinal game as both teams’ counties — Hardy and Wayne — were orange on Saturday evening’s map. If the game can be played it will be held on Sunday. But first, both counties must be listed as green, yellow or gold. If nothing changes, both teams seasons are complete. If one county can’t play, they must forfeit and the other advances to the semifinals.
On Saturday, the Cougars raced out to an 18-0 lead. It began on the first Dove-to-Price connection, an 85-yard catch-and-run four minutes into the first quarter. The kick was missed for the 6-0 lead.
East Hardy made it 12-0 on Dove-to-Price again, this time a 31-yarder at the 10:03 mark of the second quarter.
A little over two minutes later after a fumble recovery, the Cougars took an 18-0 lead on Miller’s 3-yard touchdown run.
“We pride ourselves on great defense” Cougars head coach Devon Orndorff told the WVMetroNews.com’s Ethan Collins. “Thats a very confusing offense to line up to and play assignments on, so I got to give all the credit I can to Coach (Bobby) Burnside.”
Doddridge County (6-2) scored 54 seconds before halftime on Dylan Knight’s 2-yard run to trail 18-7.
Dove to Price gave East Hardy a 25-7 lead on an 11-yard play with 5:29 to go in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs scored on Knight’s 25-yard touchdown reception with 39 seconds left in the quarter.
Doddridge County, trailing 25-13, pulled to within six on a 3-yard TD catch by Seth Richards from Jared Jones with 1:43 to play.
The Cougars recovered the onside kick and later Dove hit Tharp on a third-and-long for a game-sealing first down.
Dove led East Hardy’s offense with 266 yards passing on 10 of 18 attempts. Price was his leading receiver with 145 yards on four receptions. Alex Miller ran for 29 yards on 13 attempts.
The Cougars outgained the Bulldogs 318-282.
On defense, Dove had two interceptions and Tharp recovered a fumble while the Cougars forced the Bulldogs to turn the ball over on downs inside the red zone in the fourth quarter.
Doddridge County’s Reese Burnside and Knight each had 51 yards on 14 carries and Jones passed for 183 yards, with Knight getting 73 on two receptions.
