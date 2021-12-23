ACCIDENT — Northern’s stiffest test of the young season came down to the wire on Wednesday.
Back and forth the lead changed hands in the final minutes, with East Hardy securing the fourth lead change of the frenzy with a Dawson Price lay-in. Down one with 12.3 seconds left, the Huskies had one final chance.
Northern got a clear look at the winning tip-in at the buzzer, but the shot drew iron, and the No. 5 Huskies fell to East Hardy, 59-58, at the Igloo for their first loss of the season on Wednesday night.
“I think the guys fought really well,” Northern head coach Jon Hinebaugh said. “The first three games we played had not been very competitive, so I was kind of concerned we would fold a little bit in a game that was back and forth.
“It went all the way down to the wire, so I think the guys held their composure and played hard. ... Those guys were just better prepared tonight than we were.”
Coming into Wednesday, Northern’s closest victory of its 3-0 start was a 25-point drubbing of Petersburg on Monday. Though the Huskies were inexperienced in tight games, they were up to the challenge.
With Northern down 55-53 with 2:46 left, forward Tyler Yoder buried a wide-open corner triple for three of his team-high 16 points. Justin Teets answered with a midrange bucket to put East Hardy ahead again, and Yoder countered with a finish at the rim.
However, Price, who finished with a game-high 18 points, responded with what proved to be the decisive bucket.
Northern has implemented a deep rotation so far this season, but in crunch time, Yoder and Kellen Hinebaugh stepped up as the go-to scoring options. Both scored five points in the decisive quarter to give the Huskies a chance to win it late.
“He’s had a rough go of it in the first couple games,” coach Hinebaugh said of Yoder. “He definitely showed some leadership, hit some big shots.”
Jeff Eyler was second on the Huskies with 13 points on five makes, drilling a trio of triples along the way. Kellen Hinebaugh ended with nine points and five rebounds.
Austin Hinebaugh made a big 3-pointer early in the topsy-turvy fourth — he finished with eight points. Ethan Sebold scored six in limited minutes due to foul trouble. Myles Uphold garnered a team-high five assists.
While Northern wasn’t able to do mass subbing like it’s done throughout the early stages of the campaign, the Huskies still showcased their deep roster.
“We’re still working out the roles on everyone,” coach Hinebaugh said. “Tyler was big for us tonight. Austin made some big shots. ... Kellen’s not a big guy inside, but he took up the man (Price) when Sebold went out and did well with that.”
On the other sideline, the Cougars utilized a four-headed monster to up their record to 3-2.
In addition to Price’s 18, Justin Teets displayed an impressive touch in the midrange, scoring 16, JW Teets added 13 and Nate Smith chipped in 11 points off the bench.
East Hardy led 36-32 going into halftime. Justin Teets and Price accounted for 10 points apiece in the first half. Teets did well to get to his spot along the baseline, and Price was there in the post to clean up any misses.
When the Huskies closed down those options, JW Teets and Smith found openings on the outside in transition, as both sunk a pair of 3s before the intermission.
Northern opened the second half on an 11-2 run, capped by an impressive drive by Yoder, who crossed over a pair of East Hardy defenders and found the bottom of the net with a floater in the lane.
The catalyst was Northern’s defensive shift out of its zone press in favor of a man-to-man, coach Hinebaugh said. Before the break, the Huskies were losing shooters in transition. After halftime, East Hardy made just one 3.
Though Northern played a better third, outscoring the Cougars 13-9, it couldn’t pull away and the teams entered the decider level at 45. From then on, they traded baskets until East Hardy waged its response to retake the lead, and the Huskies couldn’t follow suit at the buzzer.
In the junior varsity bout, Northern won 68-55. Bradley Strubin led with 21 points, followed by Robbie Rollman with 18 and Abe Schilpp at 13.
Northern (3-1) will look to rebound at the Berkeley Springs Christmas Tournament next week. The Huskies’ first game is against Southern Fulton (Pennsylvania) on Monday at 6 p.m.
East Hardy (3-2) is at Pendleton County on Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.
