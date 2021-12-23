Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly rain showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly rain showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.