BAKER, W.Va. — East Hardy is riding high at the moment, yielding just 12 points over a four-game win streak. Tonight, the No. 3 Cougars look to punch their ticket to the Class A state semifinals for the fourth time in the last seven seasons as they take on No. 6 Williamstown.

Kickoff at Cougar Stadium is 7:30 p.m.

Quarterback Mason Miller played a hand in five of East Hardy’s seven touchdowns last week in a 45-6 rout over Meadow Bridge, including all four first-half scores. Miller opened the scoring on a four-yard run before tossing a 63-yard TD pass to Dawson Price. He threw touchdown passes of 22 and 19 yards to Noah Lang in the second quarter, then capped off his scoring with a seven-yard TD run in the third.

Miller was 8 of 11 for 175 yards and was also the team’s leading rusher, carrying the ball 16 times for 97 yards.

The Yellowjackets advanced to the second round with a 48-20 win over Greenbrier West last week. Williamstown owns the longest postseason streak in Class A at 22 seasons.

East Hardy and Williamstown have met three times previously, all in the playoffs. The Yellowjackets won the 2014 meeting at home, 42-22. The Cougars won in 2016 and 2017, 20-14 and 14-10, respectively. A win would send East Hardy to the semifinals for the first time since 2017. Williamstown played in the semifinals in 2019.

