BAKER, W.Va. — It’s the goal of every football team to finish out the year on a win, and East Hardy did that in 2020.
The 14th-seeded Cougars avenged a playoff defeat the year prior to Doddridge County with a triumphant, 25-19, road upset over the No. 3 team in the Class A first round.
However, Hardy County plunged into red on the COVID map soon after, canceling East Hardy’s bid at a state title.
Head coach Devon Orndorff looks at it as a positive. His talented seniors, like All-Potomac Highlands second-team quarterback Christian Dove and first-team linebacker Dayton Miller, can coast into the sunset on a winning note.
The returning players enter 2021 still riding that momentum. And though East Hardy is losing key players from its fast-paced offense and historically -dominant defense, the returning athletes are ready for their moment.
Beginning with a road matchup against Gilmer County tonight at 7 p.m., the Cougars are determined to get back to the playoffs.
“We have the same goals as every season, to win our conference and be seeded as high as possible in the playoffs and make a deep run,” said Orndorff, who enters his fourth season with a 16-14 record.
“I was worried at the end of last season about the future with how many great football players we were losing. But the upperclassmen filling into those vacancies have been learning from those guys above them. Guys are sliding into those spots prepared.”
Those new starters have some impressive numbers to aspire to.
On East Hardy’s trademark 4-2 hybrid defense — which at 9.5 points allowed per game in 2020 ranks it as the best in school history, just better than Ed Beams’ 1986 Cougars that allowed 9.9 a contest — the unit loses Alex and Dayton Miller at linebacker, Brayden Ritchie at defensive line, and Andrew Tharp and Dove at defensive back.
On their Air Raid offense, the Cougars must replace Dove’s 1,140 passing yards and 12 TDs under center. On the outside, Tharp graduated at wide receiver, and he took his 17 catches and 357 receiving yards (21 yards/catch) with him.
But Orndorff isn’t concerned. East Hardy has developed a culture of excellence — last season’s 6-2 playoff squad is Exhibit A — and he’s confident his boys will continue the tradition left by their predecessors.
Orndorff is the successor to Chad Williams, who went 90-40 in 11 years in Baker, finishing as Class A runner-ups on two occasions. Before him, legendary coach Dave Walker — prior to winning eight Class AAA state titles at Martinsburg and coaching at Concord University — sported the Cougars’ colors, going 56-41 in nine seasons.
Winning football is part of East Hardy’s DNA.
“The culture here is based around winning, but it comes in different ways,” Orndorff, a 2009 East Hardy graduate, said. “Each team has a new identity. Success is found through hard work.
“Every year the team chemistry has to be rebuilt, and this group has done a good job of that. These kids want to win, they have an attitude that refuses to lose.”
With Dove gone at quarterback, the Cougars are handing the keys to the offense to Mason Miller, who played running back a season ago. Standing at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, the junior provides East Hardy with a dual-threat option out of the shotgun.
“He’s doing really well, he’s the biggest, strongest and one of the fastest quarterbacks we’ve had in decades,” Orndorff raved. “He was a running back last year, and his intelligence in the passing game is second to none. He’s dual threat, and he knows the offense and the playbook well.
“He’s a coachable kid, ‘Yes sir, no sir,’ type of kid. He’s intelligent and he’s the quarterback of our offense and defense making plays on both sides of the ball. He’s a gym rat, lives in the weight room. He’s gained close to 15 pounds. He never shies away from contact, in fact if he breaks through the hole he’s looking for somebody to run over.”
The Cougars are throwing a new wrinkle into their running game.
Instead of implementing a downhill running look alongside their aerial attack, which they’ve used in previous campaigns, East Hardy wants to utilize the length of the field and bounce outside the tackles more.
Damian Iman and Gabe Henderson will be the backs tasked with putting the new playbook into action.
“They’ve looked well,” Orndorff said. “They’re learning some different schematics in the run game this year. We’re trying to feature more outside runs, so we have more speed backs this year vs. the power backs we’ve had in seasons past.”
The bread and butter of every pass-first team is its receivers, and the Cougars have a unit of talented pass-catchers.
Junior Dawson Price, standing at an imposing 6-3, 205 pounds, had an impressive 2020 season, corralling 26 balls for 534 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He was named to the Potomac Highlands second team after the year.
“He’s a physical presence, he scored three touchdowns in our playoff game last year,” Orndorff said. “At 6-3, he’s tough to handle, really physical. He’s what you’d want out of a prototypical collegiate receiver. He’s also a coachable kid and strives to be better every day.”
East Hardy also returns Noah Lang at the position, with the senior looking to build off his 17 receptions, 193 yards and five touchdowns from 2020. Seniors Josh Hahn and Mario Combs are expected to take on bigger roles this upcoming season as well.
“Dawson was All-State, and Noah had a breakout year two seasons ago, so he demanded double coverages, which opened up Dawson in the passing game,” Orndorff said.
“We train receivers and we train quarterbacks. We try to be as offense-minded as we can to try to be versatile on that side of the ball, though we’re more known for our defense. We train them to block, run routes and improve their hands. We have two new faces (Hahn and Combs), but they’re ready to go.”
In the trenches, the Cougars return three starters to a big offensive line that helped them average 23.1 points a game a year ago.
Junior Jacob Gainer (6-2, 305) will occupy the left tackle spot, senior Erik Flynn (5-9, 200) is the left guard, senior Kollin Quarles (6-0, 285) will suit up at center, junior Matthew Harman (5-10, 240) is the projected starter at right guard and senior Dale Hackman (6-3, 200) lines up at the other tackle position.
“They look very good,” Orndorff said. “They’re big, strong, but they have quick feet. Our offense isn’t three yards and a cloud of dust, we ask our line to move vertically. A lot of communication and concentration goes into every play, and they’ve picked it up and ran with it.”
With the Cougars looking to mix it up on the offensive end, they may not want to change much defensively.
In 2020, East Hardy pitched shutouts against Petersburg and Moorefield and allowed two, six and seven points against Trinity Christian, Tucker County and Pocahontas County, respectively.
That all starts up front, and the Cougars return some experience to the defensive line.
Flynn and Hockman are back. Flynn was a first-teamer at the position last year after accumulating 50 tackles, a forced fumble and two sacks. Hockman made 44 stops and tallied three sacks.
The seniors are joined by Harman and sophomore Justin Parker.
“They’re quick off the ball and they drive offensive lines backward. They look sharp right now,” Orndorff said.
East Hardy is a little more green at linebacker, where Miller — who made 79 tackles, forced two fumbles and had a sack during his sophomore campaign — is the only returning starter.
Junior James Shipe, Iman and Henderson will also feature prominently at the position, but it’s still a work in progress early in the season.
“Three out of our four linebackers are new players, so we’re very raw,” Orndorff said. “There’s talent there, but we have to clean it up, that’s the first step. We need a few more reps before they’re game-ready.”
In the secondary, Price, Combs and Hahn are slated to start at cornerback.
“They’re sound, we haven’t had many blown coverages yet in camp. They’ve been productive so far,” Orndorff said.
While Dove is a big loss at quarterback and Tharp at receiver, the holes they leave at safety are just as big.
A first-team defensive back, Dove made 47 tackles (21 solo), had three picks and broke up an area-best nine passes. Tharp, another first-team DB, garnered 85 tackles, four forced fumbles, four pass breakups and an interception in 2020.
This season, Henderson will take over at the spur, and Lang slots in at free safety.
“We have two new faces at safety, losing Christian Dove and Andrew Tharp, two All-State players,” Orndorff said, “but these guys have stepped in and accepted those roles. We’re not a finished product yet, but I’m pleased with the progress.”
On special teams, sophomore Damien Dellinger will be the punter, Price will do the kickoffs, Hockman has field goal kicking duties and Lang and Henderson will return kicks.
Assisting Orndorff on the sideline this year is former Bridgewater College offensive lineman Mason Gray (defensive coordinator, linemen), Jimmy Vance (wide receivers, defensive backs), former Concord University linebacker Steven Miller (linebackers, running backs) and Gary Hanson (linemen).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.