West Virginia state tournament qualifiers East Hardy and Moorefield each placed two members on the Division II Potomac Valley Conference team, it was announced last week.
East Hardy, who defeated Moorefield in the state semifinal before falling to Wirt County in the championship match, had seniors Erin Riggle and Sierra Miller named to the team.
Moorefield’s Remington Hinkle and Gracie O’Neil, also seniors, were selected.
Petersburg senior Hannah Lafferre is another team member.
Hinkle, along with Pendleton County senior Hannah Koontz, were named co-Players of the Year.
Union’s Olivia Bomboy is the only junior selected to the team.
The Yellow Jackets’ Morgan Hill-See was named Coach of the Year.
