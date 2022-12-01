MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — In an early-season slog, Moorefield’s defense slowed Hedgesville to win 36-15 on Wednesday night.
The Yellow Jackets led 9-4 after the first quarter and 19-6 at halftime before putting Hedgesville away for good with a 12-3 third quarter to lead 31-9 entering the decider.
Sterling Kump led the way for Moorefield with nine points, followed by Amber Williams with seven and Korbin Keplinger with five.
Hedgesville’s leading scorers were Kelsea Vandine and Amelia Fouch with three points apiece.
Moorefield (1-0) hosts Frankfort (0-1) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
East Hardy 66 Berkeley Springs 35
BAKER, W.Va. — Brooklyn Tinnell exploded for 21 points to lead East Hardy over Berkeley Springs in its opener on Tuesday night.
Chloe Miller (14) and Tori Pratt (10) also finished in double figures for the Cougars, who led 12-10 after the first quarter, 35-15 at the half and 52-26 after three.
Emma Widmeyer scored 13 points to pace Berkeley Springs.
East Hardy (1-0) hosts Tygarts Valley on Friday at 6 p.m.
