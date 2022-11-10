HAMBLETON, W.Va. — East Hardy, seeded No. 10, hits the road tonight to take on seventh-seeded Tucker County in the Class A first round playoff game.
The matchup, which is slated to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night, was originally scheduled for Friday, but was moved up a day to avoid the effects of Hurricane Nicole, which is expected to produce heavy wind and rain around the region on Friday and Saturday.
East Hardy is looking to advance to the state quarterfinals for the fourth year in a row. The Cougars’ first-round wins over that span include Midland Trail, 12-7, Doddridge County, 25-19, and Meadow Bridge, 45-6.
The two teams played a tight game back on Sept. 9, when Tucker County quarterback Ethan Rosenau completed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Trenton Wilfong with 4:15 remaining to spring a 14-13 upset.
The victory was part of a 9-0 start for Tucker, which suffered its first loss of the season, 36-22 to South Harrison, last week.
Both squads feature high-powered offenses and stingy defenses. East Hardy (8-2) averages 46.6 points per game and allows 10.6, while Tucker County scores at a 40.3 clip and surrenders 16.5 a game.
They also boast talented quarterbacks, but their signal-callers get the job done in different ways.
East Hardy’s Mason Miller does most of the damage with his legs, rushing for 995 yards and 28 touchdowns this year on 155 carries. He’s completed 73 of 135 passes for 1,387 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Rosenau, meanwhile, is statistically one of the top passers in all of West Virginia, completing 165 of 239 passes (69%) for 2,810 yards, 35 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Miller’s top target is Ashton Haslacker (33 catches, 757 yards, eight touchdowns), and Rosenau’s is Maddox Anderson (41 catches, 1,067 yards, 15 touchdowns).
If there is one weakness to Tucker County, it’s the Mountain Lions’ lack of a run game. Tucker has 208 carries for 778 yards (3.7 yards per carry) this season.
East Hardy’s leading tackler is Miller with 84 stops, and Tucker is led by Jared Reall with 95.
East Hardy holds a 12-6 edge over Tucker County all-time, winning eight of the teams’ last 10 meetings. The Cougars are 5-4 in Hambleton.
