BAKER, W.Va. — Mason Miller scored four total touchdowns to lead East Hardy over Petersburg, 37-26, on Friday night to close out the regular season.
Both teams entered the contest ranked No. 12 in the Class A playoff ratings, with the top 16 teams in each class qualifying for West Virginia’s postseason.
The victory propelled East Hardy (8-2) to the No. 10 seed. The Cougars will head to No. 7 Tucker County (9-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The two teams met in the regular season, with Tucker winning 14-13 on Sept. 9.
East Hardy has won its first-round playoff game in each of the past three seasons.
Petersburg (7-3), meanwhile, hung onto the final playoff spot in Class A at No. 16. The Vikings will head to No. 1 James Monroe (10-0) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Petersburg is making its first playoff appearance since 2018 and its third in school history. The Vikings have never won a playoff game, falling to East Bank, 14-3, in 1993 and Nicholas County, 41-10, four years ago.
Against the Vikings on Friday night, East Hardy overcame a 20-17 halftime deficit thanks to a 20-point swing to open the second half.
Miller gave the Cougars the lead for good with an eight-yard scamper with 10:28 left in the third quarter to make it 24-20 entering the fourth.
East Hardy tacked on a pair of insurance scores — first on a 20-yard Tyler Tarallo run with 11:11 on the clock in the fourth, followed by a 12-yard Miller rush with 5:42 remaining.
Peyton Day pulled Petersburg within 11 with a three-yard touchdown run with 1:34 left — his second touchdown of the game — but it was too little too late for the Vikings.
East Hardy led 10-7 after the first quarter.
Miller got the Cougars started with a one-yard touchdown run with 7:22 left in the first. Petersburg back Logan Thorne leveled the tally at 7-all with a seven-yard score five minutes later, but East Hardy’s Dawson Price knocked a 33-yard field goal through the uprights with 1:06 left in the period.
After a 21-yard Day touchdown run allowed Petersburg to retake the lead up 13-10 during the second quarter, Miller connected with Ashton Haslacker for a 74-yard TD pass with 3:34 left in the half.
East Hardy seemed destined to take its 17-13 lead into the break, but Petersburg executed a fake punt for a touchdown with 11 seconds left. Cameron Ault caught a pass on the fake and ran 44 yards to the house for a 20-17 halftime lead.
Bumby VanMeter and Tingler intercepted passes for Petersburg in defeat.
Over the weekend, East Hardy stars Miller and Price received Division II offers. The duo were extended scholarships to play at Concord, which is currently second in the Mountain East Conference.
Concord is coached by Dave Walker, who won eight state championships at Martinsburg and amassed more than 300 wins at the high school level.
Walker got his start as the head coach of East Hardy in 1988, taking over a team that had won just seven games combined over the previous nine seasons. Walker turned the Cougars around with seven consecutive playoff berths.
