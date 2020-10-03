DUNMORE, W.Va. — Chrisitan Dove threw three touchdown passes to Noah Lang and ran for another while Alex Miller rushed for two in leading visiting East Hardy over Pocahontas County 40-7 Friday evening.
Dove was 11 of 18 passing for 147 yards while every reception Lang had (3 for 82 yards) resulted in a touchdown.
Miller grounded out 86 yards on 16 carries and two scores. Mason Miller gained 68 on 11 carries and Damian Iman added 44 on five attempts.
The Warriors' Cash Keating gained 41 yards on 10 runs and had their lone touchdown, a 13-yard run with 3:35 remaining in the first half that cut the Cougars lead to 26-7. Brayden Hayhurst gained 30 yards on two carries.
Quarterback Keaton Baldwin was 10 of 16 for 80 yards.
The Cougars dominated in total offense 369-147 and time of possession 30:57 to 16:52.
Pocahontas hurt itself with four lost fumbles.
Dove led the Cougars to a 13-0 lead by the end of the first quarter on a seven-yard TD run and a 36-yard scoring strike to Lang.
It was 26-7 at halftime as Dove hit Lang again on a 17-yarder and Alex Miller scored on a 19-yard run.
In the second half, Lang pulled in a 29-yard TD pass from Dove in the third quarter and Miller scored from the one in the fourth.
Lang made 2 of 3 extra points and Dale Hockman hit both of his second-half attempts.
East Hardy (3-1) visits Trinity Christian in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Friday, Oct. 16. Pocahontas (2-3) hosts Greenbrier West Friday evening.
