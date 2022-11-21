PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — No. 10 East Hardy was dominated by No. 2 Williamstown, 49-6, on Saturday in the Class A quarterfinals.
The Cougars were limited to minus-5 yards of total offense, the fewest ever in the Class A preliminary rounds. Matewan had the previous record, holding Williamstown to just 17 yards of offense in 1995.
Rickie Allen rushed for 180 yards and had four touchdown runs — the longest went for 78 yards. The Yellow Jackets (10-1) advance to the semifinals where they’ll play Doddridge County.
East Hardy, which finishes 9-3, avoided a shutout thanks to a blocked punt and recovery by Justin Parker for a touchdown.
The second half was limited to eight-minute quarters.
