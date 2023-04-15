BRIDGEPORT, W.Va — East Hardy nabbed a pair of wins on Friday, beating Ritchie County 11-0 and Williamstown 3-2.
The Cougars (7-8) dominated offensively in their opener over Ritchie County. East Hardy combined for 11 hits with five players recording at least two.
The Cougars scored four runs in the second and five in the third.
Evan Hamilton led East Hardy with three hits and three stolen bases. Mason Hamilton, Brandon Jones, Dawson Price and Ashton Haslacker each recorded two hits.
Levi Mongold went four innings, allowing three hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Evan Hamilton pitched one inning and retired the side in order.
Brayson Hayes went three innings for the Rebels, allowing 11 hits, nine earned runs and two walks with two strikeouts.
Garrett Flesher went one inning, alllowing one hit, one run and one walk with a strikeout.
Against Williamstown, the Cougars won in walk off fashion in extra innings. Mason Hamilton hit a RBI double in the ninth inning to win the game.
Tied at 2 after three innings, no one scored until Hamilton's walk off.
Noah Sager went seven innings, allowing nine hits, two runs and two walks while striking out seven.
Mongold went two innings, allowing one walk with one strikeout.
Jones had two hits for East Hardy with a stolen base.
Carson Hill went seven innings for Williamstown, allowing five hits, two runs and four walks with three strikeouts.
Tracey Thomas went two innings, allowing two hits and a run.
Harbor Haught and Parker Schramm each had three hits for the Yellow Jackets.
East Hardy played Sissonville and Lincoln on Saturday and hosts Southern on Monday at 6 p.m.
