MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — While East Hardy’s high-flying offense took a quarter to get going, the Cougars’ defense wouldn’t budge an inch.
East Hardy held Moorefield without a first down during the opening half as the Cougars’ defense outscored the Yellow Jackets by themselves thanks to a 20-yard Justin Parker fumble return for a touchdown and a safety.
Mason Miller eventually racked up four touchdowns — pushing his season total to 30 — and East Hardy crushed Moorefield, 43-0, in the 46th Hardy Bowl on Friday night.
“We were prepared for a hard-fought victory, and that’s what we got there,” East Hardy head coach Devon Orndorff said. “The difference in the game was older guys vs. younger guys. We’re really experienced, and they’re a little young right now.
“We look forward to the Hardy Bowl, it’s a great rivalry. It was really respectful on both sides, just a really good, clean game. A lot of fun.”
East Hardy’s victory is its 10th in 12 tries against Moorefield. The Yellow Jackets still lead the overall series 29-17.
While the Cougars (6-1) entered the game with just one loss, they sit at No. 15 in West Virginia’s Class A playoff ratings, and just 16 teams get in. Every game the rest of the way is a must-win contest, and East Hardy played like it.
After the teams traded punts, the Cougars struck first with a four-play, 65-yard drive capped by an eight-yard quarterback keeper by Miller for a 7-0 lead with 3:49 left in the first quarter. The big play was a 54-yard pass from Miller to Ashton Haslacker.
However, the Moorefield defense responded, as Diego Taylor picked off Miller at the end of the opening quarter to give the Yellow Jackets some momentum.
It wouldn’t last long, as Parker returned a fumble for a touchdown on the first play of the second period to double East Hardy’s lead — the first of three Cougar scores in the quarter. Parker also intercepted a pass.
A 29-yard punt return by Haslacker set up a short East Hardy field, and Miller scored his second touchdown from six yards out with 6:08 left in the half.
The Cougars then used some trickery to up their lead to 27-0. Miller gave the ball to backup quarterback Damien Dellinger on a reverse, and he connected with a wide-open Haslacker for a 46-yard TD with 3:13 left.
East Hardy then tackled a Moorefield ball carrier for a huge loss with 1:45 left in the half for a safety.
Miller tacked on two more rushing touchdowns in the third quarter from seven (5:57 left) and three yards (2:42) to cement the six-touchdown victory.
“East Hardy is a good football team,” Moorefield head coach Matt Altobello said. “They do things together, they’re physical, run the ball hard, have great athletes and that’s who they are. We have a long way ahead of us. We still have top 10 teams in AA or A that we have to play left.”
Miller completed 5 of 11 passes for 102 yards and two interceptions. Adam Landes joined Taylor with an interception for Moorefield.
Haslacker caught five passes for 129 yards. Dellinger had 15 rushes for 85 yards, and Miller had 76 yards on 11 carries. East Hardy ended with a 321-157 edge in total offense and 13-8 in first downs.
East Hardy’s defense was unmovable during the first half, limiting Moorefield to just 26 total yards and no first downs. The Yellow Jackets had 15 rushes for 22 yards.
The Cougars may put up points in a hurry most weeks, but they hang their hats on their defense. Since falling to Tucker County, 14-13, East Hardy has allowed only 13 points over the past four weeks combined.
“Sometimes you look at scores and you don’t see how hard-fought it was,” Orndorff said. “You think the offense did it all, but really it’s the defense buying us time for us to figure out what’s going to work on the offensive side.”
Moorefield had no running room during the first half, and East Hardy didn’t miss one tackle. That’s an unwelcome combination for any offense.
“While the game gets safer and we have limitations in practice for how long we can go full contact, we have to do a better job as coaches to imitate live contact,” Orndorff said of East Hardy’s defensive preparation. “I’m sure every coaching staff in the state runs similar drills, but these guys work their tails off.
“Whenever they got in the right position and got their hands on a ball carrier, they were strong enough to pull them down,” Orndorff said.
Moorefield sustained some drives after halftime, racking up eight first downs and 132 yards rushing on 22 carries. Landes was Moorefield’s bellcow, gaining 90 on 14 carries.
The loss is Moorefield’s fourth in a row to drop the Yellow Jackets to 2-5. It doesn’t get any easier, as they welcome No. 4 Keyser (4-3), which fell to No. 5 Allegany, 19-16, on a last-second field goal on Friday night.
“I think we’re moving a little slow for my liking,” Altobello said of his team’s progress. “But it’s not like they don’t show up each and every day and don’t get after it. They get after it, they prepare and try to do their best. We just need that little extra effort, and they’ll eventually continue to see progress.”
East Hardy hosts Pendleton County before back-to-back tough matchups with St. Marys and Petersburg to end the season.
Just as the Hardy Bowl was, every game the rest of the way is a must-win game for East Hardy.
“When they get their scouting report on Monday, it always has our rank,” Orndorff said. “We’re always very blunt with them. We missed our big opportunity for points early in the season with Tucker County. They beat us with a great team, a great game plan.
“Now, we can only control the controllables. We’re treating every game like an elimination game.”
