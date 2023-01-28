ROMNEY, W.Va. — Easton Shanholtz scored 20 points in the first half and finished with 34 in No. 3 Hampshire's 60-47 win over visiting Frankfort on Friday night.
"We're getting closer to where we ultimately want to be," Hampshire head coach Danny Alkire said. "There's still hiccups within, but those hiccups are internally. We're gonna keep correcting those."
The Trojans (8-7, 4-1 Potomac Valley) gained momentum late in the first half and never looked back. The Falcons (7-7, 2-3 Potomac Valley) kept it close in the first half but were unable to keep up in the second half.
"We played a very good Hampshire team," Frankfort head coach Scott Slider said. "Our kids coming out and competing with them for most of the ball game, I'm pretty pleased with."
Hampshire led 10-4 late in the first quarter with Shanholtz scoring five points. Frankfort shot it well to begin the game, going 3 for 6 from inside the arc. The Falcons made it a three-point game on an and-one layup by Jake Layton.
"I thought our shots were pretty nice at the beginning of the ballgame," Slider said. "We found the open shooter, hit it in rhythm."
Shanholtz hit a 3-point buzzer beater to end the quarter to give the Trojans a 15-9 lead.
The story of the second quarter was Shanholtz's ability to draw fouls. He scored 11 points, six coming at the free-throw line as he went 6 of 7 at the line.
"The way it was going the whole time, those fouls are naturally gonna happen," Alkire said. "When he starts scoring, they're gonna be quicker to jump and quicker to get blocks. Those fouls are coming because of what he did setting that up."
Frankfort kept it close in the second quarter behind Cam Lynch and Cameron Layton as they combined for 13 points. Lynch also had three steals in the period. They helped the Falcons keep it a one-score game most of the quarter.
"Anytime you have someone step up and give you quick things like steals, that starts energizing the group," Slider said. "That made a big difference."
Leading 27-24 in the final seconds of the half, Shanholtz came up with a steal and threw down a one-handed dunk at the buzzer. It gave Hampshire a 29-26 halftime lead.
"We came in the locker room, we knew it was game over at that point," Shanholtz said. "Plays like that don't happen very often in this part of the state. Being able to make plays like that to swing the whole momentum is huge."
Shanholtz's dunk seemed to spark the Trojans in the second half. They scored the first nine points, all on 3-pointers. Jenson Fields hit two of them and added another 3 later in the quarter.
He hit the first 3-pointer of the half from at least five feet beyond the arc and finished with 12 points.
"The first play of the game was the same play coming out of halftime," Alkire said. "I told Jenson, you're gonna get the same shot. After you hit this, we're gonna go back. I knew he'd hit it because he was due. Once he hit that one, he needed that and it led to two more."
Hampshire outscored Frankfort 18-7 in the third for a 47-33 lead going into the final eight minutes.
"I think right off the bat, our energy was not where it needed to be," Slider said. "They sensed that and jumped right onto it right away. That made all the difference."
The Trojans continued to build on their lead, capitalizing off Falcons mistakes. Frankfort committed six turnovers with three by Trojan steals.
"When it comes to turnovers, obviously you never want a turnover," Slider said. "But when you're pushing and trying to get back in a ballgame quickly, sometimes you make passes you shouldn't make. You're taking more chances, so the risk is gonna be greater that you turn it over."
The Falcons made it a nine-point game with 2:10 left, but Hampshire was able to drain the clock and force Frankfort to foul. In the last two minutes, the Trojans went 5 for 9 at the line to seal the game.
"We kinda pulled it out, slowed it down some," Alkire said. "But we weren't slowing it down to not score, we were still attacking."
Of Shanholtz's 34 points, 11 came at the free-throw line. He shot 11 for 15 and made three 3-pointers.
"His game was well rounded," Alkire said. "I think he stepped up and played defense. He rebounded well, he got himself into positions that allowed his teammates to do what they do best."
Layton led the Falcons with 19 points while Lynch scored 12.
"Both of them shoot the ball well," Slider said. "They were able to step out, find shots and knock them down. That's what we expect from them, that's what they give us every night."
Hampshire is at University on Thursday at 7 p.m. Frankfort travels to play Moorefield on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
"From what I've seen, they run a 2-3 zone," Alkire said of the Hawks. "They're pretty strong at it, they're always lengthy. It's a good challenge and we hope to come out and play our best."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.