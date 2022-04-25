FROSTBURG — Frostburg State Director of Athletics Troy Dell has announced Jenna Eckleberry as the new head coach of the women’s basketball program after a national search.
“I am very excited about hiring a proven winner and recruiter, as well as someone who has had success and knowledge within the region,” said Rubin Stevenson, associate athletic director. “I am looking forward to see Jenna bring her experience and coaching ability to Frostburg and for the growth of our women’s basketball program.”
With a wealth of knowledge of the Mountain East Conference and the Atlantic Region, Eckleberry brings both success and experience to the Bobcats having spent the last eight seasons as the head coach of Shepherd University.
She is coming off one of the best seasons in Shepherd history, leading the team to an NCAA tournament berth and the most wins in program history with 25. Eckleberry has coached the Rams into the top scoring offense in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference the past two years and had a player — former Frankfort and area standout Abby Beeman, a junior, be named All-American this past season.
In her first season at Shepherd, she led the team to 22 wins and was named MEC and Atlantic Region coach of the year. Over the eight seasons as the head coach of the Rams, she won 118 games and advanced to the NCAA tournament round of 32 in two seasons.
Prior to taking over at Shepherd, Eckleberry was an assistant at Fairmont State for seven seasons. During her stint with the Fighting Falcons, the team won three conference championships and had three NCAA tournament appearances. During her tenure, the team averaged 20 wins per season as she helped coach several all-conference players, with Fairmont having at least one player earn first team all-conference honors in each of her seven seasons.
