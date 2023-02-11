FROSTBURG — After a two-year hiatus, the Eddie Rogers Memorial Basketball Tournament returns to Mountain Ridge on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The past two tournaments were canceled because of weather and the COVID-19 pandemic. This year marks the 21st edition of the tournament.
The tournament is a tribute to Rogers, a former junior varsity basketball player at Westmar High School who died on January 30, 2000 when a train derailed and hit his home. Rogers was 15.
“He always had a smile on his face,” Mountain Ridge junior varsity head coach Jim Lauder said. “He’s a hustler, his nickname was Fast Eddie. He was one of the quicker players I’ve ever coached. Everybody liked him, he had a lot of potential as a basketball player.”
Lauder coached Rogers at Westmar and started the tournament as a tribute to Rogers in 2001. The tournament raises money for a scholarship named after Rogers. Any male or female basketball player at Mountain Ridge is eligible.
“We wanted to do a scholarship in his memory,” Lauder said. “Logically, it was a natural progression since he was a basketball player to incorporate a tournament into the fundraising aspect. We’ve had donations over the years, the community’s been wonderful with their support. Last year I got shirts for the kids that played, (but) the game was snowed out so I put online I had all these shirts. People were sending me 50 bucks, 100 bucks just to keep the scholarship going. That was really nice.”
Since Rogers only played junior varsity, and Maryland only allows 22 regular season games per team, the tournament is only for boys’ JV teams.
This year’s tournament will have a new format with four teams competing. The Miners will compete alongside Allegany, Northern and Southern. There will be two preliminary games at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 22. The winners will play at 7:30 p.m. the same day for the championship. There will also be a consolation game for the other two teams.
“For me it’s several things,” Lauder said of the importance of tournament. “One, we’re helping a kid continue their education. Also, we’re helping keep Eddie’s memory alive. Obviously, anyone that’s playing right now weren’t alive then. It’s a way to keep his memory alive and to keep his family aware of the fact Eddie was loved and he still is loved.”
