Edward C. Finzel Player of the Year

2022 — Blake Powell, Allegany

2021 — Isaac Scritchfield, Calvary

2020 — No awards given out (COVID)

2019 — Will Speis, Calvary

2018 — Will Speis, Calvary

2017 — Logan Durst, Mountain Ridge

2016 — Daniel Hott, Fort Hill

2015 — Cameron Bohrer, Allegany

2014 — Colas Barrellon, Mountain Ridge

        — Haven Mackie, Bishop Walsh

2013 — Josh Marchini, Allegany

        — Austin Parker, Fort Hill

2012 — Gordon Hasslinger, Bishop Walsh

2011 — Chris Ranker, Mountain Ridge

        — Jacob Bittner, Mountain Ridge

2010 — Michael Moyer, Fort Hill

2009 — Daniel Johnson, Fort Hill

2008 — Zac Lipscomb, Northern

2007 — Elijah Lais, Northern

        — Jared Lopez, Mountain Ridge

2006 — Tyler Harvey, Salisbury

2005 — Ryan Chaney, Calvary

2004 — Bryon Folk, Beall

2003 — Nathan Jackson, Beall

2002 — Corey Diehl, Hyndman

2001 — Eric Perlozzo, Bishop Walsh

2000 — Neil O'Driscoll, Beall

1999 — Eric Dudley, Fort Hill

1998 — Adam Fletcher, Fort Hill

1997 — Lewis Sowers, Flintstone

        — Andrew Searles, Bishop Walsh

1996 — David Stickley, Flintstone

1995 — Eric Johnson, Westmar

1994 — Brian Jennings, Fort Hill

1993 — Jason Helmstetter, Bishop Walsh

1992 — Justin Kiddy, Westmar

1991 — Lee Mahle, Bishop Walsh

