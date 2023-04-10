Edward C. Finzel Player of the Year
2022 — Blake Powell, Allegany
2021 — Isaac Scritchfield, Calvary
2020 — No awards given out (COVID)
2019 — Will Speis, Calvary
2018 — Will Speis, Calvary
2017 — Logan Durst, Mountain Ridge
2016 — Daniel Hott, Fort Hill
2015 — Cameron Bohrer, Allegany
2014 — Colas Barrellon, Mountain Ridge
— Haven Mackie, Bishop Walsh
2013 — Josh Marchini, Allegany
— Austin Parker, Fort Hill
2012 — Gordon Hasslinger, Bishop Walsh
2011 — Chris Ranker, Mountain Ridge
— Jacob Bittner, Mountain Ridge
2010 — Michael Moyer, Fort Hill
2009 — Daniel Johnson, Fort Hill
2008 — Zac Lipscomb, Northern
2007 — Elijah Lais, Northern
— Jared Lopez, Mountain Ridge
2006 — Tyler Harvey, Salisbury
2005 — Ryan Chaney, Calvary
2004 — Bryon Folk, Beall
2003 — Nathan Jackson, Beall
2002 — Corey Diehl, Hyndman
2001 — Eric Perlozzo, Bishop Walsh
2000 — Neil O'Driscoll, Beall
1999 — Eric Dudley, Fort Hill
1998 — Adam Fletcher, Fort Hill
1997 — Lewis Sowers, Flintstone
— Andrew Searles, Bishop Walsh
1996 — David Stickley, Flintstone
1995 — Eric Johnson, Westmar
1994 — Brian Jennings, Fort Hill
1993 — Jason Helmstetter, Bishop Walsh
1992 — Justin Kiddy, Westmar
1991 — Lee Mahle, Bishop Walsh
