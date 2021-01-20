PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Frostburg State’s Agyei Edwards led the way with 27 points, six rebounds and three assists, but the Bobcats fell Wednesday evening to the Battlers from Alderson Broaddus, 90-76.
FSU drops to 1-3 on the season while AB moves to 2-3.
The teams traded shots early on, as Edwards tied the game at 2-2 and 5-5 later with a three-pointer, followed by a three-pointer from Sean Patterson to tie the game at 8-8. A three-pointer from senior Jihar Williams followed by an Edwards layup put the Bobcats down one 16-15 at 13:28.
The Battlers began to pull away midway through the first half until another three-pointer from Williams, along with another layup from Edwards, brought Frostburg back within five, 28-23, with seven minutes left. Williams nailed another three-pointer with a minute left in the half before Edwards would strike again with another layup to close the first half with AB on top 45-36.
FSU opened the second half scoring with a layup from senior Desmond Rene. Edwards hit layups on back-to-back possessions for the Bobcats to bring the score within seven, 57-50, at 14:45. Williams converted on a three-point play for Frostburg with 12:11 to play to bring FSU within six 61-55.
Two free throws from Edwards cut the Battlers’ lead down to seven 72-65 with six minutes left in the game. Back-to-back layups from first-year Jaylin Albury had the Bobcats down nine with 2:34 to play, but AB finished the game on an 8-2 scoring run the win the game.
Williams finished with 13 points and four rebounds while sophomore Jaylon Johnson earned seven points with four rebounds and two assists.
FSU is back in action on Saturday, 4:30 p.m., against the Notre Dame Falcons at Bobcat Arena.
