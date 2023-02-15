FROSTBURG — Emilee Weakley broke two records on Wednesday night in Frostburg State's 99-94 overtime win over West Liberty at Bobcat Arena.
Weakley scored 47 points, breaking Frostburg's single game scoring record. Ronje James previously held the record with 44 points in 2015.
"Em's one heck of a player," first-year Bobcats head coach Jenna Eckleberry said. "We go as she goes and I'm just happy for her. I couldn't be more proud of her."
Weakley, a freshman from Luray, Virginia, made 18 of 34 shots from the field, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc. She also went 8 for 11 from the free-throw line and added 15 rebounds for a double double.
The freshman also scored her 648th point of the season, breaking the Bobcats single-season scoring record. She surpassed Sheila Colbert, who scored 633 points in the 1988-89 season.
Weakley is the Mountain East Conference's leading scorer at 25.9 points per game, more than seven points a night better than the next-closest player — West Liberty's Arriana Manzay, had 17 points Wednesday.
Frostburg trailed 25-23 after one quarter and 41-38 at halftime. The Bobcats trailed 67-60 after three quarters.
Frostburg outscored the Hilltoppers 25-18 in the fourth quarter. Weakley hit a buzzer-beater 3-pointer to force overtime tied at 85.
"That was a huge play," Eckleberry said. "We didn't even have a timeout to draw something up. Ari (Briggs-Hall) made a heck of a pass and Em made the shot."
Up four with 2:31 left in overtime, the Bobcats made nine free throws to seal the win.
"I'm really proud of the girls," Eckleberry said. "We fought back, we had to come back and that's why they say play until the last second."
Briggs-Hall and Maggie Sharp joined Weakley in double figures with 16 and 14 points, respectively.
West Liberty was led by Karley McCutchen, who had a huge night in her own right with 33 points on 11 of 16 shooting. She made 6 of 8 3-pointers and 5 of 7 free throws. Corinne Thomas added 23 points for the Hilltoppers.
The contest also saw former Frankfort Falcons star Halley Smith, a freshman at West Liberty, return to the region. Smith played eight minutes, making 4 of 6 free throws for four points.
Smith was the 2022 area girls basketball Player of the Year as a senior at Frankfort after leading the area in scoring at 19.9 points per game. Her 4.3 steals a night also topped all players locally.
The win, Frostburg State's third straight, upped the Bobcats' record to 8-17 on the season. FSU is at Wheeling on Saturday at 2 p.m.
