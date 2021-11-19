KEYSER, W.Va. — Brandon Emmanual had a double-double off the bench, including a game-high 33 points, as Allegany College of Maryland took down WVU Potomac State College, 95-80, on Wednesday evening at Lough Gymnasium.
Emmanual was well on his way to a double-double in the first half, tallying 14 points and five boards by the break, when the Trojans led 40-30. He capped off his performance with 19 second-half points to go along with 10 rebounds for a 33 and 15 game.
“There was a stretch where he could do no wrong,” Allegany head coach Tommie Reams said. “Payton Love off the bench made a really great play down the stretch driving to the basket and going under the hoop to find Emmanual for a three. Our bench played really well, I thought.”Emmanual, who was 2 of 2 from the free-throw line, shot 12 of 17 from the floor. A large contributor to that was, after missing his first two 3-point tries, he sank seven in a row from 3-point land.
After a Cavonte Duncan layup tied the game at 26-all for PSC with just under five minutes to go before halftime, the Trojans caught fire from beyond the arc to close out the half. Three-pointers by Jordan Johnson, Emmanual and Love gave ACM a 35-26 lead. Emmanual scored the final five points of the half, including a layin at the buzzer for a 10-point edge at the break.
Johnson finished with 25 points as the Trojans’ second-leading scorer and Jason Newman added 14.
“Our backcourt played great,” said Reams. “Jordan Johnson scored the first four points of the game with a nice back-door cut and an open jumper. He stayed steady all game. If we needed a bucket, he’d come up with it.
“Jason didn’t shoot the ball well in the first half. He was getting good looks but things weren’t falling. Down the stretch in the second half, he kept making plays to stretch our lead. It was a 13-point game at one time, we ran all 30 seconds off the shot clock, and he came away with an and-one. As soon as that bucket went in, we kind of knew we won it.”
Malik Lacewell led the Catamounts with 18 points as one of four players to reach double figures. Juliyen Johnson added 16 points, Duncan had 14 and Akram Ben Salah tacked on 12.
“Honestly, we just played fundamental basketball,” ACM head coach Tommie Reams said. “Last time we played them, we got a little overaggressive. We gave up a lot of odd-man breaks. They get the edge, make some extra passes, make our defense rotate. We kind of softened up our defense ... and it forced them to take a bunch of tough shots.”
“We just played with great energy. I thought the fans for Potomac State and our fans were fantastic. It’s a completely different feel from a year ago. It’s just great to see college basketball back.”
The Trojans and Catamounts have now met three times, with the rubber match going to Allegany after it beat PSC in the Personal Best Tip-Off Classic two weeks ago, 94-79, before the Cats got the better of ACM at Garrett last week, 84-80.
Lacewell paced the Catamounts in the second meeting, scoring a game-high 24 points with eight rebounds. Isaac James added 15 points, seven boards and five assists, Duncan had 11 points and six rebounds, and Juliyen Johnson and Thaddaeus Jordan added 10 points apiece. Newman led Allegany with 23 points, Manny Ayetigbo tacked on 19, Raphael Castillo had 15 and Jordan Johnson 12.
Allegany (3-2) travels to Frederick on Saturday at 2 p.m. Potomac State (3-4) visits to Westmoreland, Pennsylvania, at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
