FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University Director of Athletics Troy Dell announced the newest addition to the football coaching staff, as Eric Rhodes will be the team’s defensive coordinator for the upcoming season.
Rhodes’ appointment as defensive coordinator comes just under two weeks after Trevor Miller joined first-year head coach Eric Wagoner’s staff as the offensive coordinator.
Rhodes comes to FSU by way of Division I-FCS Grambling State University, where most recently he served as the cornerbacks coach since last June. He also helped with the return game, serving as the kick and punt returners coach. Under his guidance, GSU posted numbers in the top 10 for tackles for loss, defensive touchdowns, and fumble recoveries. They also had numbers in the top 15 for blocked kicks, passes defended and were top 20 in takeaways.
Prior to GSU, Rhodes made stops at Division II Chowan University as co-defensive coordinator from 2019-2021. Before that role, he was a defensive backs coach for CU from 2017-2018. He got his college coaching start with Grambling State as a graduate assistant with the cornerback unit from 2015 to 2016.
Rhodes’ playing career came with Division II Kentucky Wesleyan, where he was a defensive back from 2007 to 2012. In his time with the Panthers, he was a three-year starter and two-time all-conference selection while serving as team captain. He registered eight interceptions and a defensive touchdown in his time at KWC.
Rhodes graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a minor in business administration and received his master’s degree in sports administration from Grambling State University in December 2016.
