CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill has made a habit of blowing teams out of the gym with dynamic runs: the Sentinels did it at the onset Tuesday.
In just three-and-a-half minutes, Fort Hill jumped out to a 21-6 lead making five 3-pointers over that span. Big man Owen Seifarth, who entered the night with just four 3s all year, was 3 for 3 from that range.
No. 4 Mountain Ridge weathered the storm shortly thereafter, but the damage was done, as No. 1 Fort Hill cruised to a 78-54 victory in the Class 1A West Region I semifinal.
Fort Hill (20-2) will host No. 2 Allegany (17-6) for the region championship on Thursday night.
“I thought our energy to start the game was phenomenal. Probably about the best start we’ve had all year,” Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner said. “We missed a couple shots to start, but our energy showed with the amount of tenacity we had on the offensive glass. They were fired up and ready to play.”
While Fort Hill won both regular-season meetings, Mountain Ridge was in both ball games late, leading the Sentinels by eight points with four minutes to play the last time the Miners made the trek to South Cumberland.
Fort Hill made sure there was no repeat, and the formula was simple: the Sentinels had 15 offensive rebounds, 13 steals and 11 3-pointers.
Mountain Ridge (10-14) was only outscored 36-33 between Fort Hill’s torrid start and the beginning of the fourth quarter, but the Miners couldn’t get over the hump and trailed by double digits the rest of the way.
“Fort Hill came out and shot lights out,” Mountain Ridge head coach Tim Nightengale said. “They were just bullying us around and shot the lights out. ... They’re a really good team.”
Nobody shot better than Seifarth during the first half, as the Sentinels’ center scored 14 first-quarter points to help Fort Hill lead 26-10 after one.
Seifarth had no made 3-point field goals before Fort Hill’s final regular-season game at Washington when he made four 3s in Charles Town, West Virginia. It carried over to the playoffs.
Seifarth shot 11 of 17 from the field and 5 of 8 from 3-point land to finish with a game-high 27 points. He added five rebounds and three steals.
“We’ve been stressing to him all season to shoot the ball, and he finally came around at Washington,” Burner said. “He’s only been shooting 3s for the last two games.”
Mikey Allen didn’t have his usual touch from beyond the arc, but he was a perfect 6 for 6 on 2-point field goals to go along with his 3 treys. The senior ended with 22 points and led the team in rebounds (seven), assists (six) and steals (four).
The Sentinels shot 21 of 32 from inside the 3-point line for the game and assisted on 20 of their 32 field goals.
Anthony Burns sunk a pair of 3-pointers as part of his 12-point night, adding five rebounds and four steals, and Deshaun Brown, who finished with eight points, was a spark plug on defense securing loose balls and offensive boards.
“He got his hands on a lot of balls,” Burner said of Brown. “I thought they all did. They rebounded the ball, and that kept the ball alive when they weren’t shooting as well.”
Fort Hill led 40-23 at halftime and 57-39 after three quarters.
Despite the early deficit, Mountain Ridge big man Peyton Miller wasn’t ready to call his high school basketball career quits. The senior battled, scoring 12 of his team-high 16 points during the second half.
“At halftime, he wanted to talk to the team and made an inspirational talk there,” Nightengale said. “He came out and set a goal for himself in the second half, and he did that. He wanted to go down fighting.”
Will Patterson and David Miller added eight points apiece for Mountain Ridge, and Uma Pua’auli and Andrew Ketterman both scored six.
It wasn’t a winning season for Mountain Ridge, but Nightengale was proud of the Miners’ campaign.
“We can’t look at our season at our wins and losses, we had a lot of fun,” he said. “This team came together as a whole and made a lot of progressions throughout the season.”
Fort Hill moves on to the region final for Part 3 of the city rivalry with the Campers.
The Campers won the first meeting, 73-60, on Jan. 13 at home, and the Sentinels returned the favor on their home court with a 76-47 drubbing on Feb. 10.
