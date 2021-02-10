FROSTBURG — Frostburg State overcame an early 12-point deficit to eventually take a six-point lead, but a drought over the final eight-plus minutes of the first half spilled over into the second half as Fairmont State took down the Bobcats, 99-75, Wednesday night at Bobcat Arena in Division II Mountain East Conference men’s basketball action.
Isaiah Sanders, Dale Bonner and Cole VonHandorf combined for nearly half of the Falcons’ points, tallying 49 total points. Sanders had a game-high 22 as he, VonHandorf and Seth Younkin fell just shy of double-doubles. Sanders and VonHandorf, who scored 18 points, had nine boards apiece while Younkin tallied a game-high 15 rebounds to go along with nine points. Bonner was Fairmont State’s second-leading scorer with 19 points and Przemyslaw Golek rounded out the Falcons’ double-figure scorers with 10 points, six boards and three assists.
Frostburg State’s starting lineup was limited to 42 points, with Canaan Bartley leading the way with 17 points and eight rebounds, followed by 15 points from Jaylon Johnson. Sean Patterson added eight points and Agyei Edwards, one of the MEC’s leading scorers, was limited to two points.
Bo Schene led the Bobcats’ bench scoring with nine points. Mountain Ridge graduate Sean Brown Jr. had seven points as did Desmond Rene, who, along with Jamil Jones and Marcellus Carroll, combined for 10 points with six and four, respectively.
Patterson knocked down a three-pointer from the top of the key in the opening minute of the contest to start an exchange of baskets that gave Frostburg a 5-4 lead after a Bartley lay-in at 17:23.
The next two-and-a-half minutes were all Fairmont State, who used a Younkin lay-in to take the lead, then a free throw from VonHandorf preceded a steal on the in bound pass and a corner 3-pointer for a 10-5 lead. After baskets from Bonner and Younkin, VonHandorf made a lay-in for a 12-0 run and 16-5 lead to force the Bobcats into a timeout at 14:51.
Patterson made a basket to stop the run, but Golek nailed a 3 for Fairmont State’s largest first-half lead, 19-7.
The tables turned for the Bobcats in a hurry, as they went on an 8-0 run with a basket from Jones, a pair of made free throws by Schene, a jumper from Rene and then, after a Falcons’ turnover, a Johnson layup following a spin move to create space on the way to the hoop.
Sanders answered with a bucket to stop the outburst, but Johnson again drove to the basket before finding a wide-open Schene for a 3-pointer to bring Frostburg to within three, 21-18.
After a made free throw from the Falcons, Frostburg would then go on a 12-2 run for its biggest lead, 30-24. The scoring outburst was capped off by a Patterson 3-pointer from the top of the arc at 8:35 and a pair of foul shots from Schene at 8:08.
From there, it was all downhill for the Bobcats. Younkin made two of four foul shots on back-to-back possessions, then Bonner grabbed an offensive board before handing off to Sanders for a layin at 5:59 for Fairmont State’s first field goal since 11:13.
After a Frostburg timeout, Sanders knocked down a floater to tie the game, VanHandorf made a lay-in to give the Falcons the lead for good and Sanders added a pair of free throws to go up 34-30.
Edwards stopped the Frostburg drought with a jumper for his only points of the contest at 3:29 after the Bobcats were scoreless for over four-and-a-half minutes.
Fairmont extended its 34-32 lead to 41-32 with a 7-0 run before Bartley laid it in at 1:53.
Sanders answered with a 3-pointer, but Schene closed out the first-half scoring after getting a defender to bite on a pump fake from 3-point territory, then driving the lane for a lay-in with contact as the Falcons led 44-36 at the break.
Bartley and Schene paced the Bobcat offense throughout the first half with nine points each. Patterson added eight and five players had two points apiece. But the shooting down the stretch would be the demise of the Bobcats, who shot 3 for 13 from the floor following Patterson’s 3-pointer at 8:35.
Fairmont State continued its dominance to open the second half, as it went on a 9-0 run to begin the frame and the Bobcats missed their first five shots from the floor before a floater from Jones ended the lid on the basket at 16:57 to make it 53-38.
The Bobcats tried numerous times to get back within single digits, but seemingly every run was answered with a run by the Falcons.
A pull-up jumper from Johnson, offensive rebound and put-back from Carroll and lay-in from Jones put Frostburg within 12, 56-44, but VonHandorf made a pair of foul shots to freeze the run.
After a free throw from Rene, Fairmont State went on another 9-0 run for a 22-point lead that put the game on ice.
Frostburg State (3-7) returns to Bobcat Arena on Saturday, 4:30 p.m., for a clash with Alderson Broaddus. The Battlers won the first meeting, 90-76, on Jan. 20. Fairmont State (7-2) hosts Wheeling on Saturday.
