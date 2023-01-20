SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort's aggressive and stingy defense made the difference on Thursday night in a 51-35 win over Petersburg.
"I thought that we had a couple opportunities that we really took advantage of," Frankfort head coach Scott Slider said. "We had good team movement, ball movement. I really feel we played well enough to win."
The Falcons (5-6, 2-2 Potomac Valley) forced 15 turnovers including eight in the first half. The Vikings (4-7, 2-4 Potomac Valley) trailed by five late but allowed Frankfort to pull away in the final minutes.
"I want to congratulate Frankfort and coach Slider on a good win," Petersburg head coach Stacey Berg said. "I'm very proud of our kids. We dug a hole in the first quarter, it's something our program has to fix. We have not been able to fix it."
On the first play of the game, Jake Layton converted an and-one 3-pointer for the Falcons. Cameron Layton scored six points in the first quarter to help Frankfort build a 14-2 lead.
"They turned the ball over, not as much us as them," Slider said. "That helped us get going in the right direction. We got a couple steals to put us in that big of a lead."
In the first quarter, the Falcons stole four passes and blocked one shot, scoring five points off of steals while Petersburg committed six turnovers.
"Turnovers are something our team has dealt with since day one," Berg said. "We're averaging 18, 19 turnovers a game. It's something we talk about every day in practice. It's something our program has to correct."
The Falcons led 14-5 after one quarter and held Petersburg to two points through the first five minutes.
"We knew Frankfort's gonna press and we knew the pressure would be there," Berg said. "We wanted to be patient, set our offense up. Their press was effective to the point where it got us out of our offense a little bit."
Frankfort's defense continued its success into the second quarter where the Falcons had three blocks and two steals.
"Blocks are important, but the block from the right guy is more important," Slider said. "If the guy that you're guarding is the guy that you blocked, most of the time they're not gonna call a foul. If I'm the guy that's off of the guy with the basketball, that works out so much better."
The Vikings were unable to hit shots, especially in the first half where they were held to a 3 for 10 start from the field.
Petersburg opened the second half on a 9-3 run and cut its deficit to 27-22. The Falcons only scored five points in the third quarter.
"We ran our sets, we took our time and we were patient," Berg said. "We made the defense work. The first half, Frankfort's defense didn't have to work. They just sat there and guarded us and we did nothing to move the ball. Second half, we made them guard us."
After an early 3-pointer by Josh Small, Frankfort didn't score until the final minute when John Anderson III hit a jumper.
Leading 29-23 heading into the fourth quarter, the Falcons quickly made it a 10-point game. The Vikings responded and cut their deficit to five with less than four minutes left.
"The only way we get back in this game is with defense," Berg said. "We turn the defense up, it's a ball game. If we play good, solid defense, we'll be there."
In the final four minutes, Frankfort outscored Petersburg 15-4. The Falcons were led by Layton who scored eight points and went 4 for 5 at the line.
"I think we slowed the game down in our heads," Slider said. "Sometimes the game gets going so fast and we try to play that fast. We settled ourselves down, especially in the last two minutes."
Leading by 22 with a minute left, the Vikings began to foul. Frankfort made all four of its free throws in the final minute to seal the win.
Layton led all scorers with 16 points and Jeremiah Babo scored eight with a steal.
"He's the guy that's gonna put the ball in the hole," Slider said of Layton. "He's our go-to guy anytime of the game. When he's playing well and he's shooting well, he's hard to defend."
Carter Hardy and Peyton Day led the Vikings with eight points each.
"Carter is a freshman, he's got a great future in front of him," Berg said. "I'm very happy with a freshman being a leading scorer. He's gonna be one of our leaders of the team, it's just a matter of time."
Petersburg hosts Berkeley Springs on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Frankfort travels to face Braxton County on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
"They're not a big team, but they're an aggressive team and they're fast," Slider said of the Eagles. "Offensively, we just have to execute. If we execute tonight, it's a different ball game."
