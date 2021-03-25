CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Marié Perdew nearly outscored Robert C. Byrd by herself, as Frankfort soared past the Eagles, 57-27, on Wednesday.
Perdew tallied a game-high 23 points and grabbed six rebounds, as the Falcons stormed out of the gates on a 21-5 run. RCB trimmed its deficit to 39-27 entering the fourth, where Frankfort closed the door with a perfect 18-0 frame to improve to 8-1 on the year.
Izzy Layton scored in double-figures for the second straight night with 11 points — she contributed 12 in a thrilling 55-53 win over Petersburg Tuesday.
Layton also came down with six boards, tying Perdew for second on the team trailing only a seven-round performance by Michelle Phillips, who added seven points.
Halley Smith made five field goals for 11 points and had four steals. Larae Grove hit twice from the field for five points.
Frankfort drilled five 3-pointers to RCB’s two, with Perdew hitting a pair of long-range shots and Grove, Phillips and Smith all hitting one.
Robert C. Byrd was paced by Victoria Strum, who ended with 14 points on five baskets, shooting 3 for 4 from the line. Birkeley Richards was the next-highest Eagles’ scorer with six points.
In the junior varsity affair, the Falcons edged out RCB, 42-36.
Kelsey Smith (13) and Grace Scott (8) led the way scoring for Frankfort.
The Falcons’ next game is at home against Keyser tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.