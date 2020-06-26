High school sports — remember those?
It seems like it’s been ages since I sat in Ram Arena to watch Southern boys basketball punch its ticket to the state quarterfinals with a 50-33 win over Mountain Ridge in early March.
For the longest time, and even still, I’ve wondered when I’ll be back in the press box or on the sidelines.
With positive cases increasing and, even more strikingly, positive test rates going up across the country, it’s easy to see why high school sports might not be played in the fall. Heck, just getting kids back on school buses and into classrooms is going to be a logistical nightmare.
However, I think it needs to be said that the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association and West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission deserve credit for working with school boards and being transparent.
On Tuesday, the Maryland State Department of Education approved a request by MPSSAA and school superintendents to “give local school systems the flexibility to navigate county/city COVID-19 restrictions and administer interscholastic athletic opportunities based on local conditions,” according to a press release.
Meanwhile, West Virginia is in Phase II of its high school sports return-to-play plan.
“I think it is working out well for the schools,” WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan said in a recent interview with Citynet Statewide Sportsline. “They are having some organization. They are getting kids back and they are able to work them in slowly and bring them on.
“I think there was as much talking going on with the kids face-to-face as physical workouts. That’s an important part of all this, the social and emotional part as well as the physical.”
In that interview, Dolan noted the importance of trying to keep the outbreak under control over the summer when many families go on vacation, but then raised an important question.
“If schools are unable to have fans in the stands for football, that is going to be very challenging for them financially to make it,” he said. “Yes, you can play games without fans in the stands. But can you afford to do it and where are you going to make it up?”
It’s just one of the many important questions that will eventually need to be answered before high school sports come back, whether it be in the fall, winter or spring.
It’s no secret that money makes the world go “round,” and that’s no different with the MPSSAA and WVSSAC, whether or not you want to admit it. Heavy is the head that wears the crown, and MPSSAA and WVSSAC both know it has to do something to try to get sports played in the fall, having missed out on the revenues from the basketball, baseball, softball and track & field state championships.
So, say both organizations decide sports can be played in the fall. How are schedules going to be handled? Will teams play a local-only schedule?
One of the major advantages to high school sports in the area is the number and quality of schools nearby, both public and private, that make scheduling a little bit easier. With that diversity, however, comes what could be troublesome: Will teams be allowed to cross state lines to play games? Again, probably a little too early to answer, but it’s a question that will need to be answered.
And then there’s the postseason. What do you do with that? The Maryland state championships are played in areas most impacted by the virus. Will schools be allowed to make the trip to high-risk areas to play in regional or state games?
Something that may happen — probably not here, but almost certainly elsewhere — is schools will make the decision to not field sports teams, perhaps season-wide or just specific sports based on turnout because, inevitably and understandably so, there will be parents that won’t feel comfortable letting their kids play football or soccer or volleyball or golf in the fall.
In an interview with The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch last month, Booger McFarland made that exact case for college football.
“Everybody is devising a plan to social distance or for social distancing,” he said. “Ohio State is talking about instead of the Horseshoe being 110,000, we are going to have 25,000. So basically what you’re telling me is we’re going to try to create a plan for the fans to social distance themselves, but you are going to have 125 people on each sideline and then on the field with 22 people hitting each other and bleeding and sweating and breathing on each other, and the athletes are not going to social distance? It’s OK for them to kind of have that physical combat, but it’s not OK for the fans?
“I just think in America right now, because we’re so deprived for entertainment, we’re trying to figure out a way for sports. Some sports, you can do it. … I just think we’re going to convince ourselves that we’re doing the right thing because economically colleges and universities have to have football.”
Sure, the optics are a little different, but the principles remain the same. You’re going to tell me it’s OK for two parents to go to Walmart with their son or daughter, but they can’t go to their soccer or volleyball game and that it’s entirely safe for their son or daughter to play?
Then there’s the question of: How will the kids get to the game? Say school buses have a maximum capacity of 12 people. Are there going to be multiple buses? If the solution is to not bus kids to and from games, will the state allow carpooling? Again, questions that may sound ridiculous, but need to be answered if the goal really is to get the virus to dissipate and sports be played.
Then there’s the question of testing. Are the players and coaches going to be required to be tested? Who’s going to do the tests? How often will tests be administered? Who’s going to pay for the tests?
With that comes probably the toughest question: What will a team have to do if one of their players or coaches tests positive? Will that team put their season on pause for 14 days, or more, until no one on the team or coaching staff has a positive test result?
At the end of the day, it’s all about the safety of the kids and keeping those in attendance safe. Once MPSSAA and WVSSAC work with schools to ensure that can happen in the best possible way, then there comes plenty of questions about whether concession stands or bathrooms are open, or if schools do a 50/50 raffle and things of that nature.
So, is there any way around this? Is there any way to have sports be played with no restrictions on the number of fans allowed and no social distancing guidelines?
One interesting option, which should probably be the last resort, is to push all fall sports back to the spring. Obviously, that would force kids to have to pick between playing volleyball and softball or soccer and track & field, of course, but it would at least buy MPSSAA and WVSSAC some time to figure out an easier way for a win-win situation to happen: kids get to play high school sports, and MPSSAA and WVSSAC are able to avoid the lost revenues from potentially not having playoff games this fall.
A more simple possibility is to start the season earlier, eliminate the playoffs, and give teams more time to schedule their games in case they face a positive test.
Maybe I’m just a skeptic. Maybe I sound like Mr. End of Days. Maybe I’m wearing a tinfoil hat. Some of these questions are probably stupid. But we live in a stupid world right now, and it’s the reality that we have to live with for the foreseeable future. For better or worse, we’re going to have to sacrifice some things in order to get things we want.
Kyle Bennett is a sports reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN.
