KEYSER, W.Va. — From the first defensive rebound, when Keyser grabbed the errant Washington attempt and looked to push it up court, it was apparent the Golden Tornado were looking to set the tone early.
"Go, go, go," ordered Keyser head coach Josh Blowe, as the ball flew up the baseline, eventually resulting in a silky runner in the lane by Rebekah Biser.
The Golden Tornado started with an 18-4 first quarter, as their suffocating pressure and solid half-court execution powered Keyser to a 45-31 win over Washington on Wednesday night.
"I was finally happy to see a nice start," Blowe said. "Defensively, we've been playing really well so far (this season). We outrebounded them again tonight, which is great. Our pressure really bothered them at the beginning.
"I felt like we kind of slacked off a little bit to start the second half, I didn't like that. We still haven't put four quarters together, but we're building. Hopefully, it's coming soon."
After scoring dominant victories against Berkeley Springs and Union to move to 2-1, Keyser was determined to keep the momentum going with a major test against cross-county rival Frankfort looming tonight.
While the offensive pace sent a message at the onset, the Golden Tornado's biting full-court pressure was ultimately the difference in the outcome.
The Patriots managed few shooting attempts in the first quarter, with the lion's share of possessions ending on a giveaway.
Keyser's active hands were a problem and Washington looked frazzled, as the Jefferson County school quickly fell behind 15-3.
"I told the girls, 'You don't have to get a steal to be successful,'" Blowe said. "We'll take travels, we'll take balls out of bounds, we'll take anything that gets us the ball back.
"Even if we don't turn them over, just making them work a little bit, and that's crucial. ... We got some really good traps. They got bailed out with a couple timeouts there, but I thought the energy was great, the hustle was great and hopefully that continues moving forward."
When the Golden Tornado didn't turn defense into offense, their execution in the half-court was night and day from their season-opening loss to Petersburg on March 4. Everybody got involved, as Keyser's five starters combined to score the team's first six field goals.
As a result, the Golden Tornado raced into halftime with a 29-9 lead.
"We've been working really hard on our half-court sets. Zone, man, everything right now," Blowe said. "Our movement, our flow is so much better than it was last week at this time."
Crowl led Keyser in scoring with 12 points on two 3-pointers, making 6 of 8 free-throw opportunities. Maddie Harvey chipped in 11 points on four makes, one from beyond the arc, going 2 for 2 from the stripe.
Biser also scored 11 points, nine of which came during the Golden Tornado's explosive first half, on five field goals. The junior starter appeared as confident as ever with the rock in her hands Wednesday.
On multiple occasions, she detected a soft spot in the lane and collected herself to bank in a midrange jumper — an impressive move from a seasoned upperclassman who seems to be rounding into form.
"When she's under control, she's really, really solid, and she's been that way for a couple years now," Blowe said. "When she's under control offensively and defensively, she can do a lot of great things. ... She was awesome, her leadership out there, when things broke down, she was quick to get the ball and make sure we got reset and in position."
Elsewhere for Keyser, Alexa Shoemaker tallied five points, making a 3-pointer, Summer Reid ended with four and Maddy Broadwater garnered two.
Washington was led by Olivia Sanders, who scored a game-high 13 points on five field goals and a pair of foul shots. Addison Skinner contributed nine points, all coming on treys.
Scarlett King scored three points, and three other Patriots ended with two.
Keyser struggled at times after halftime, during which it was outscored by Washington, 22-16. However, its massive advantage heading into the locker room was too much for the Patriots to overcome.
Keyser now turns to a date with Mineral County rival Frankfort at 7:30 p.m. tonight. Though the matchup is no longer a sectional game, with Keyser bumping up to Class AAA in West Virginia's new four-class system for basketball, the two 3-1 squads are fighting for bragging rights.
"(We need to) continue to play good defense like we've been playing," Blowe said. "Offensively, make some shots. We're moving the ball, we're getting great shots whether it's perimeter shots, driving, dump downs.
"We've got to make some shots, we've got to take care of the ball and we have to make them work for everything they get. ... It's Frankfort, so we just want to go out and execute and get a win."
